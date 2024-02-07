In pictures: Littlehampton rock Rocks to sweep into Sussex Senior Cup semi-finals

Finlay Chadwick and George Gaskin put the Marigolds 2-0 up within 26 minutes before Isaac Olaniyan got one back. It looked to be set up for a tense second half but Littlehampton ran away with it as Bognor fell apart.Gasking got another, Nodirbek Bobomurodov added two and Ollie Starkey made it 6-1 to complete a golden night for the Golds and a rough one for the Rocks.
Mitch Hand and Gaskin’s men will play Hastings in the semi-final at Lancing on Tuesday, March 12.
See pictures from the game by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked, or by scrolling down.
Littlehampton Town v Rocks in the Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
Action from Littlehampton Town's win over Bognor Regis Town in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
Action from Littlehampton Town's win over Bognor Regis Town in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
Action from Littlehampton Town's win over Bognor Regis Town in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
Action from Littlehampton Town's win over Bognor Regis Town in the Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff