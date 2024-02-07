BREAKING
In pictures: Littlehampton rock Rocks to sweep into Sussex Senior Cup semi-finals

They play a division lower but you would not have known it as Littlehampton Town sent Bognor Regis Town spinning out of the Sussex Senior Cup with a 6-1 hammering.
By Steve Bone
Published 7th Feb 2024, 08:13 GMT

Finlay Chadwick and George Gaskin put the Marigolds 2-0 up within 26 minutes before Isaac Olaniyan got one back. It looked to be set up for a tense second half but Littlehampton ran away with it as Bognor fell apart.Gasking got another, Nodirbek Bobomurodov added two and Ollie Starkey made it 6-1 to complete a golden night for the Golds and a rough one for the Rocks.

Mitch Hand and Gaskin’s men will play Hastings in the semi-final at Lancing on Tuesday, March 12.

See pictures from the game by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked, or by scrolling down.

Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

