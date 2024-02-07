In pictures: Littlehampton rock Rocks to sweep into Sussex Senior Cup semi-finals

Finlay Chadwick and George Gaskin put the Marigolds 2-0 up within 26 minutes before Isaac Olaniyan got one back. It looked to be set up for a tense second half but Littlehampton ran away with it as Bognor fell apart.Gasking got another, Nodirbek Bobomurodov added two and Ollie Starkey made it 6-1 to complete a golden night for the Golds and a rough one for the Rocks.