In pictures: Moneyfields visit Pagham FC for pre-season friendly action

Pagham grabbed a morale boosting friendly win against Moneyfields on Tuesday night, writes Paul Davidson.

​The Lions welcomed the Wessex League side to Nyetimber Lane and sent them packing back to Portsmouth after a well-earned 2-1 victory. Moneyfields, who finished fifth in the Premier Division last season, sent a strong side for the game. However, Jason Mines’ rebuilt and youthful Pagham side showed no sign of being over-awed and got at the visitors whenever they were able.

See pictures by Roger Smith from the match on this page and the ones linked.

It was the away side that had the most possession and chances in the first half, but only managed a single goal when winger Josh Hazell swept home a superb ball from last season’s Pagham top scorer Stan Bridgman after 15 minutes. The Lions were pushing Moneys back though and looking dangerous when they did so, and they equalised with a superb run and shot by Alfie Davidson on 19 minutes.

Despite forcing several corners, one of which was headed just over the bar in the final minute of the half, Moneys still had a slight majority in possession with the normally deadly Callum Laycock missing a couple of excellent chances. The second half started with Pagham pushing forward more and Kieron Howard was unlucky with an early attempt on goal.

The Lions’ luck turned sharply when in the 56th minute Lewis Thorn sent a long ball towards the box for Ollie Clark but Clark missed the ball completely, throwing his marker and the goalie completely and the ball rolled almost apologetically slowly into the goal. Despite cries for offside the goal was given and ended up being the winner.

Conor Kelly made a splendid one-on-one save to keep his side in front with 15 to go and superb defending from Conor and his defenders stopped Moneyfields in their tracks. Alfie Davidson, a constant threat down the right, nearly made the game safe near the end but his lob underpressure from two defenders dropped just over the bar onto the roof of the net. Pagham welcome old rivals Littlehampton on Saturday (3pm).

