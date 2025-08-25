In pictures: Rockettes up and running with win at Leatherhead

Bognor Regis Town Women opened the new London & South East Regional Women's League Division 1 South campaign with a 2-1 win at Leatherhead thanks to goals by Kate Delillis and Lou Lou Robson in the second half.

See pictures from the win by David Richardson – on this page and the one linked, or all on the one page if you’re on the Observer app.

It comes after Rockettes manager Billy Bromley added to his squad as the team redouble efforts to grab promotion after narrowly missing out last season.

Former Pompey attacker Bec Bell, ex-Worthing defender Keavy Price and Ellie Jefkins, a highly regarded defender formerly of Chichester City, have all joined the ranks of the Rockettes.

And the new recruits have been joined by a trio of talented youngsters bolstering the squad from the U16s set-up with a crop of players already retained from last term.

Their first home game is against Hastings at Selsey FC on Sunday (Aug 31, 2pm kick-off), with Nyewood Lane unavailable for a period while a 3G pitch is laid.

