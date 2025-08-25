Leatherhead v Bognor Regis Town Womenplaceholder image
Leatherhead v Bognor Regis Town Women

In pictures: Rockettes up and running with win at Leatherhead

By Steve Bone
Published 25th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
The Rockettes’ league season is off to a winning start.

Bognor Regis Town Women opened the new London & South East Regional Women's League Division 1 South campaign with a 2-1 win at Leatherhead thanks to goals by Kate Delillis and Lou Lou Robson in the second half.

See pictures from the win by David Richardson – on this page and the one linked, or all on the one page if you’re on the Observer app.

It comes after Rockettes manager Billy Bromley added to his squad as the team redouble efforts to grab promotion after narrowly missing out last season.

Former Pompey attacker Bec Bell, ex-Worthing defender Keavy Price and Ellie Jefkins, a highly regarded defender formerly of Chichester City, have all joined the ranks of the Rockettes.

And the new recruits have been joined by a trio of talented youngsters bolstering the squad from the U16s set-up with a crop of players already retained from last term.

Their first home game is against Hastings at Selsey FC on Sunday (Aug 31, 2pm kick-off), with Nyewood Lane unavailable for a period while a 3G pitch is laid.

Leatherhead v Bognor Regis Town Women

1. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Leatherhead v Bognor Regis Town Women Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON : David Richardson

Leatherhead v Bognor Regis Town Women

2. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Leatherhead v Bognor Regis Town Women Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON : David Richardson

Leatherhead v Bognor Regis Town Women

3. Leatherhead v Rocks Women pictures by David Richardson (7).jpg

Leatherhead v Bognor Regis Town Women Photo: David Richardson

Leatherhead v Bognor Regis Town Women

4. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Leatherhead v Bognor Regis Town Women Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON : David Richardson

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:London
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice