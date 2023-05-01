In pictures: Three Bridges Football Club celebrate end of season with annual awards
Joe Tennent won the coveted Crawley Observer Player of the Year trophy at Three Bridges Annual Awards Dinner on Saturday night.
By Alf Blackler
Published 1st May 2023, 19:17 BST
The classy central defender rejoined the club this season and formed a good relationship alongside Tadley Bromage, who along with Curtis Gayler and Michael Wilson received trophies to mark 100 appearances for the club.
Gayler, who unfortunately was unable to attend the dinner, also won the Goal of the Season Award for his first in the 2-2 draw away to eventual Champions Chatham Town.
Leo Anderson won the Young Player trophy whilst three non players won awards dedicated to former members of the club no longer with us.
Treasurer Chris Irving won the Paul Terry Award for Club Person of the Year, Steve White won the Dave Sharpe Award for multi tasks including keeping the pitch in good condition, and Secretary Richard Munn won the Bobby Nash Award chosen by Chairman Paul Faili.