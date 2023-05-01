Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: Three Bridges Football Club celebrate end of season with annual awards

Joe Tennent won the coveted Crawley Observer Player of the Year trophy at Three Bridges Annual Awards Dinner on Saturday night.

By Alf Blackler
Published 1st May 2023, 19:17 BST

The classy central defender rejoined the club this season and formed a good relationship alongside Tadley Bromage, who along with Curtis Gayler and Michael Wilson received trophies to mark 100 appearances for the club.

Gayler, who unfortunately was unable to attend the dinner, also won the Goal of the Season Award for his first in the 2-2 draw away to eventual Champions Chatham Town.

Another player unable to attend was Kieron Pamment, who won the Supporters Player of the Year and the Top Scorer trophies.

Joe Tennent receiving Observer trophy from Chris Irving. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleurJoe Tennent receiving Observer trophy from Chris Irving. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleur
But two other double winners were there, Noel Leighton collecting both the Manager’s Choice and Players Player titles, whilst Harvey Griffiths received the equivalent trophies for the Under 18’s.

Leo Anderson won the Young Player trophy whilst three non players won awards dedicated to former members of the club no longer with us.

Treasurer Chris Irving won the Paul Terry Award for Club Person of the Year, Steve White won the Dave Sharpe Award for multi tasks including keeping the pitch in good condition, and Secretary Richard Munn won the Bobby Nash Award chosen by Chairman Paul Faili.

President Alan Bell presenting Club Person of the Year to Chris Irving. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleurPresident Alan Bell presenting Club Person of the Year to Chris Irving. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleur
Callum Donaghey presenting Noel Leighton with the Players Player trophy. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleurCallum Donaghey presenting Noel Leighton with the Players Player trophy. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleur
fellow groundsman Keith Richardson giving Steve White the Dave Sharpe Award. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleur.fellow groundsman Keith Richardson giving Steve White the Dave Sharpe Award. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleur.
Kerry Swaine presenting the Young Player of the Year to goalkeeper Leo Anderson. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleurKerry Swaine presenting the Young Player of the Year to goalkeeper Leo Anderson. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleur
Harvey Griffiths getting Under 18’s Players Player from Under 15’s Manager Chris Hayden. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleurHarvey Griffiths getting Under 18’s Players Player from Under 15’s Manager Chris Hayden. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleur
Paul Faili presenting Richard Munn with the Bobby Nash Award. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleurPaul Faili presenting Richard Munn with the Bobby Nash Award. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleur
Joe Tennent receiving Observer trophy from Chris IrvingJoe Tennent receiving Observer trophy from Chris Irving
Tadley Bromage getting recognition for 100 appearance. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleurTadley Bromage getting recognition for 100 appearance. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleur
Michael Wilson getting recognition for 100 appearances from Mick Spencer. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleurMichael Wilson getting recognition for 100 appearances from Mick Spencer. Picture by Laura Rose LeFleur
