In pictures: Worthing United beat Alfold to keep up pressure on SCFL Division 1 leaders

A goal from Liam Appleton was enough for Worthing United to get the better of Alfold in a Southern Combination Division 1 clash at Lyons Way.
By Steve Bone
Published 4th Feb 2024, 15:00 GMT

The three points keep the Mavericks in third place, four points behind leaders Roffey and only two behind second-placed Dorking B.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked and get all the local football action in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

Worthing United v Alfold pictures by Stephen Goodger (6).JPG

Action from Worthing United v Alfold Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing United v Alfold pictures by Stephen Goodger (4).JPG

Action from Worthing United v Alfold Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing United v Alfold pictures by Stephen Goodger (9).JPG

Action from Worthing United v Alfold Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing United v Alfold pictures by Stephen Goodger (10).JPG

Action from Worthing United v Alfold Photo: Stephen Goodger

