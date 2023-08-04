BREAKING
In pictures: Young footballers enjoy Eastbourne soccer school fun

Eastbourne Borough FC ran another highly successful Summer Soccer School with nearly 100 youngsters enjoying football fun with experienced club coaches and the men’s first team squad.
By Steve Bone
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:22 BST

Despite the mixture of sunshine and showers the players took part in a wide variety of fun games, drills and matches throughout the three days. Whether the children were new to the game or experienced players, there were exciting activities for everyone to enjoy that made for a fabulous atmosphere inside the stadium.

Head Coach Tim Brown was delighted with how well the course was received by both parents and children. “The players were absolutely fantastic with lots of smiles on faces everywhere, and their attitude and behaviour was first class. The feedback from parents has been overwhelmingly positive and we are already looking forward to running our next course from 14 to 16 August,” he said.

To book your child today on one of the remaining Summer Soccer Schools please go to ebfc.co.uk

