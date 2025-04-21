In video and pictures: Horsham beat relegated Bognor Regis Town to keep up Isthmian premier title bid

The result keeps the Hornets in with a chance of taking the Isthmian premier title and the automatic promotion spot that goes with it.

They go into Saturday’s final game – at home to Hashtag – in second place but with leaders Billericay and third-placed Dartford both level with them on 84 points. Ricay have a +39 goal difference, Horsham are on +38 and Dartford +31.

At Bognor, the hosts led at the break through a Lennie Smith goal but a Harvey Whyte own goal and strikes in the final 10 minutes by Danny Barker and Shamir Fenelon made it 3-1 to Horsham.

The other issue to be decided on the final day in this division is who gets fifth place and the final play-off spot. It’s between Dover and Chi City, who meet at Oaklands Park – a draw would be enough for Dover, whose goal difference is better, but a Chi win would give them a play-off place for the second successive year.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and David Richardson – plus some video footage from David – on this page and the ones linked. Get the local football action in the Bognor Observer and West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.

