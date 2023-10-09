'Inconvenience' - Crawley Town manager frustrated by Morecambe postponement but sees the positives

Crawley Town’s away fixture against Morecambe this Saturday has been postponed and Scott Lindsey has called it an inconvenience.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe have reported a few international call-ups, more than three players from the first team will be absent during the break and thus the game has been postponed. The rescheduled date for the match is yet to be announced.

Reds boss Lindsey, speakign before Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Wrexcham, said: “I see it as an inconvenience. I would sooner have played the game if I’m honest especially with the way we’re playing at the moment I would like to have gone and continued that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s a break, we’ll take it. It is what it is, It’s not ideal.”

Crawley Town Scott Lindsey is frustrated by the postponement this weekend. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

However, Lindsey can also take positives from the situation. “We’ll use it as an opportunity to have a weekend where the players can go and see their families,” he said.

Crawley Town have had a number of long journey’s for away matches, which can be testing on the players and staff, including Doncaster away on Tuesday night. “It’s been tough, we’ve had some really early mornings and late travels,” said Lindsey. “I walked through my door at 4 o’clock in the morning from Doncaster.”

Although there is a league break, Crawley played Sutton United last night (Tuesday) and Worthing next Tuesday in the Sussex Senior Cup, giving Lindsey a chance to rest some players and give squad players some minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 1-0 defeat to Wrexham (see Reds pullout inside), Ben Gladwin hobbled off in the first half and Adam Campbell was victim of a shocking tackle by Andy Cannon, who was a given a red card.

Liam Kelly missed the game after picking up a head injury against Doncaster midweek. Concussion rules mean there is now a process before he can return to action.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Lindsey said: “We got a cup game now, so it is a good opportunity for me to put some much-needed rest into some of the players who have played lots of minutes.