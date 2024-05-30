Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Broadbridge Heath boss Chris Simmons has hailed the ‘incredible’ volunteers who have helped bring their ground up to standard for the highest level of football they’ve ever played.

And he has praised the squad who ensured they were up to speed on the pitch as well – finishing a highly creditable ninth in their first season in the Isthmian South East.

After winning the SCFL a year ago, the Bears knew they’d have their work cut out on and off the field. But they have risen to the occasion superbly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simmons outlined the ground grading requirements for them to stay at step four were: allowing for another 50 people to have covered seating and another 50 covered standing, outside toilets, a second turnstile, new fencing and an external first aid/medical room.

Broadbridgw Heath have had an excellent 2023-24 season | Picture: Mishka Price

Simmons said: “The work is very nearly complete now but what we needed to do totalled £80-90,000. The Football Foundation and hopefully a council grant will help with this but we have to raise the funds to cover the rest.

"We’re extending our current stand – footings are down and another section is being added for 50 more seats. But for this to happen our dugouts had to move, creating more work. Poor weather has held up the work but this will be complete soon.

"We’re adding a canopy between the club and the pitchside fencing which will allow at least 50 people to stand. The second turnstile is up and running, now we just need the bodies to test them!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The outside toilets are getting plumbed in and all the fencing In-fill is done and we have moved some fencing to allow another changing room to be converted into a medical room.

Work continuing at the Bears' ground | Picture: BBHFC

"The volunteers and committee have been incredible and this would not be possible without them.”

On the field Heath had a shaky start at step four but grew stronger as the season went on – we asked Simmons for his thoughts on the season in a Q&A…

What was BBH aim after promotion a year ago - just to stay up, or to do a bit more than that? It must have been tricky going into unknown territory and with off-field stuff to do….

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim was just to stay up this season, we targeted 16th which sounds really negative now but it is a tough league, a lot of sides we knew nothing about and we knew financially we were a long way behind.

The first part of the season was not easy, but from the start you were grinding out some points and results - did you feel the squad rose to the new challenge from the off, or took a little while to get into their stride?

The start of the season was tough for results and points but we were playing ok and were not outplayed by anyone in the league, the biggest difference was in both boxes, we were dropping points just from either not taking our chances or the other side scoring screamers against us, just lacking a bit of experience at that level.

The team seemed to gain confidence as the season went on - and had some superb unbeaten runs and notable results. What do you put that down to - and what were your best couple of results would you say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Christmas things just seemed to click, we also got a bit of luck that had been missing earlier on in the season, we started keeping clean sheets and giving ourselves a real chance and then once you get a few results, confidence grows and you get on a run. Early on in the season draws against Cray & Sheppey were excellent results and then the important wins over sides down with us like Erith, Beckenham & phoenix but probably our best wins were against Three Bridges at Home and an excellent 1-0 Away win at Sittingbourne.

Ninth place in the end was excellent - closer to the play offs than the relegation zone - is that now the bar to reach again next season, will second season be tougher or potentially easier?

The second season is always harder because we are known and other sides now know who little Broadbridge Heath are but after what we learnt this Season we have to believe the Play off’s are possible, so that has to be our Target.

Any squad news yet re existing players re-joining or new ones arriving, and anyone likely to leave?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad