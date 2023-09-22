Crawley Town shared the joint most possession enjoyed by clubs across the football league over the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Statistics revealed by global agency Sporting Talent show that the Reds had 74 per cent possession in the 3-2 win over Tranmere Rovers – equalled only by Arsenal, who won 1-0 away at Everton.

Crawley ranked higher than Manchester City (66 per cent possession), Liverpool (66 per cent) and Brighton (56 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures, obtained from FotMob, also revealed what teams made the most accurate passes in the Premier League and EFL last weekend.

Scott Lindsey’s Crawley Town sat as high as third, with 607 accurate passes recorded. Manchester City came top with 653, followed by Liverpool with 638. Behind Crawley was Brighton (602) and Arsenal (595).

Gary Smith, a BBC commentator for the League Two club, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Saw these stats earlier on courtesy of Luke Rooney from last weekend's fixtures which just emphasises what an amazing job Scott and the coaching team are doing along with the players who execute the game plan.”

The Reds have made an impressive start to the season, currently finding themselves sixth in League Two with 14 points – just four behind top-of-the-league Gillingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad