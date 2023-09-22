Incredible stats rank Crawley Town alongside Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Brighton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Statistics revealed by global agency Sporting Talent show that the Reds had 74 per cent possession in the 3-2 win over Tranmere Rovers – equalled only by Arsenal, who won 1-0 away at Everton.
Crawley ranked higher than Manchester City (66 per cent possession), Liverpool (66 per cent) and Brighton (56 per cent).
The figures, obtained from FotMob, also revealed what teams made the most accurate passes in the Premier League and EFL last weekend.
Scott Lindsey’s Crawley Town sat as high as third, with 607 accurate passes recorded. Manchester City came top with 653, followed by Liverpool with 638. Behind Crawley was Brighton (602) and Arsenal (595).
Gary Smith, a BBC commentator for the League Two club, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Saw these stats earlier on courtesy of Luke Rooney from last weekend's fixtures which just emphasises what an amazing job Scott and the coaching team are doing along with the players who execute the game plan.”
The Reds have made an impressive start to the season, currently finding themselves sixth in League Two with 14 points – just four behind top-of-the-league Gillingham.
Unbeaten in four games in all competitions – and on a three-match winning streak, Crawley cannot stop scoring at the moment, finding the net 14 times in September. They will hope that run continues away at 15th placed Grimsby Town on Saturday (September 23).