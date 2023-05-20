‘Incredible support’ prompts Bognor Regis Town bosses to freeze prices

Bognor Regis Town FC bosses have frozen the prices of admission and season tickets ahead of the new Isthmian premier division campaign to reward supporters for their "incredible support".

It means fans who might be struggling due to the increases in cost of living face no hike in the prices to see Robbie Blake's men next season.

Bognor general manager Simon Cook said the club recognised a need to play its part in ensuring affordability for supporters. He said: "In these difficult times we recognise that many supporters and their families are facing increases in the cost of living and we have therefore decided to keep admission prices at last season's levels, even though our own operating costs are rising significantly.

"Everyone knows Rocks fans are some of the best around and certainly manager Robbie Blake has often hailed their incredible support. They make a big difference at games, both home and away, and this gesture is by way of a reward for the level of backing the team gets."

Watching football at the Nye Camp in 2023-24 will cost no more than in 22-23 - a price freeze has been announced | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Admission prices and season tickets: individual matches -- adult £13; concessions (over 65) £10; under 18s and students £5; transfer to stand £1.

Season tickets -- terracing, adult £229; concessions (over 65) £176; under 18s and students £88. Seating -- adult £246; concessions (over 65) £194; under 18s and students £106.