Rocks manager Blake has seen his side take just two points from the last nine available in games that their run of form and league position would suggest they should have won.

It means that the MKM Arena outfit have slipped away from a position to break into the Isthmian premier division play-off places. Now Blake wants an upturn in form to reignite the campaign.

Bognor have been without winger Lucas Pattenden and midfielder Ben Anderson of late, while defender Spencer Spurway missed last Saturday’s game, a 2-2 draw at home with Potters Bar Town.

The Rocks attack versus Potters Bar - but they had to settle for a point from a 2-2 draw | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Blake’s men go to Concord Rangers on Saturday looking to turn their fortunes around. It comes after Tuesday night’s planned home clash with Wingate and Finchley was rained off.

Blake said: “It would be easy to blame our injuries, and yes, you are going to miss players with the qualities that both Ben and Lucas possess.

"But their absence provides an opportunity for others to step in and prove their worth and this has to be our mindset for the game at Concord. They are third from bottom in the table, and are not enjoying the best of seasons, but we have struggled against slowly teams before, so we must start well, on the front foot and take the game to them. We’ve spoken to the players obviously and they are determined to start picking up wins again.”

Anderson is out for the season and Pattenden’s fitness is being assessed week by week. Doubts remain over Spurway’s availability and this will be assessed closer to the kick-off but it is thought that he won’t be side-lined long-term.

Blake admits he was left frustrated at the chances his side missed against Potters Bar Town, but praised his outfit’s resilience after they came back from 2-0 down thanks to two penalties tucked away by Tommy-Lee Hicks.

He added: “We simply have to take our chances in front of goal and when we start to do that you’ll see out results improve, it is as simple as that.”