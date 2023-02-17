Injury list is worrying for Eastbourne Borough as Farnborough come to town

Still looking up and not down – but Eastbourne Borough find themselves in National South mid-table as they welcome Farnborough tomorrow (Sat Feb 18). And their manager is still counting the casualty list.

“What time does the match start?” – “What time can you get here?” The old joke about teams struggling to assemble fans might just need a fresh tweak for Borough manager Danny Bloor. Not, of course, in spectator terms, for the Sports are consistently pulling in four-figure crowds, and matches at the Lane have turned into exciting contests.

But Bloor might almost be texting a similar message to his players, as he looks to assemble a fully fit starting eleven to face visitors Farnborough at the SO Legal Community Stadium (kick-off 3.00pm).

Six or seven regulars are on the treatment table or already ruled out. “We’ll be missing Chris Whelpdale, Brad Barry, Greg Luer, James Hammond among others. That’s the spine of a team.” And the latest blow is the absence of midfielder Jaden Perez, who had a minor surgical procedure on Monday at the District General Hospital, and will still be recuperating.

Eastbourne Borough in the thick of it at Dover | Picture: Lydia Redman

With newly promoted Farnborough enjoying life in National South this season, Borough will need to be on their guard and resolute. Only four clubs in the division have conceded more goals than the Sports, and while the “goals for” column is pretty healthy, manager Bloor would be glad of a clean sheet on Saturday.

“We actually played out the only goalless draw of our season, over at Farnborough. It was a bleak wet Tuesday night on a bog of a pitch, so I suppose that scoreline was about right! Our own scoring record over the season is very decent and we will certainly fancy it on Saturday, in a bit of Spring sunshine!”

But the string of injuries really does stretch out like an endless traffic queue at the Boship roundabout. “The frustration is that, while we have some genuinely exciting young talent in the squad, you ideally need a spine of more experienced players to bring the youngsters on, give a bit of physique and a bit of game management.”

Following the arrival of EFL loanees Alfie Bendle, Ryan Bartley and Luke Pearce, the squad was bolstered last weekend with the signing of Crawley Town midfielder Florian Kastrati until the end of the season. Florian enjoyed a useful half-hour at Dover, and his new manager was not disappointed.