Insurance firm boosts Bognor Regis Town's training facilities

Mike Maskell, MD at Robins Row, and wife Lynne are pleased to carry on sponsoring the Rocks

Mike Maskell, MD at Robins Row in Aldwick Road, was on hand at Nyewood Lane today (Friday) to put the finishing touches to a new sponsorship package with a renewed commitment to the club.

Robins Row first sponsored the training area at the ground last summer. And Mike said: "We are delighted to once again back the Rocks. This club is a great example of getting things right in terms of embracing the community and we are very proud to again be associated with the club and offer some financial support.

"We wish Robbie and Jamie all the best on the pitch this season and very much look forward to cheering the boys on from the stands."

And Blake, who is about to take charge of his first full campaign as Nye Camp chief, said: "We're grateful to Mike and Robins Row for their continued support. We hope we can repay their faith in us with results and provide some entertaining football along the way."