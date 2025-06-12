Lewes FC have announced their first signing of the 2025-26 season as internationally-capped centre-back Daniel Bowry joined manager Bradley Pritchard’s new regime.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, the club announced that Bowry had signed terms for the 2025-26 season, moving from Cray Valley Paper Mills.

The 27-year-old has an extensive footballing CV, having started in Charlton Athletic’s academy at the same time Pritchard was helping the Addicks with youth development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowry then moved to EFL League Two side Cheltenham Town, where he made eight senior appearances.

Daniel Bowry has arrived at the Dripping Pan | Picture: Lewes FC

He has since become a consistent starter across the National League, with spells at Bath City, Wealdstone, King’s Lynn Town, Worthing and St Albans City, before making 32 appearances and scoring two goals at fellow Isthmian Premier Division side Cray Valley last season.

Bowry has also made 23 appearances for the Antigua and Barbuda national team since his March 2018 debut.

He will be working hard to get back into the Benna Boys’ set-up this season, having been omitted from the Caribbean nation’s last two squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, several players from the 2024-25 season have been confirming their departures on social media.

The most notable was goalkeeper Toby Bull, who, having joined for the Fenix Cup Finals in May 2024, became one of the Rooks’ standout players under Craig Nelson.

Bull made 48 appearances in 2024-25, missing only one match in the Sussex Senior Cup, and was a highly impressive presence between the sticks amidst several defensive changes.

In a statement on X, Bull said: “Thank You @LewesFCMen!

“Playing 49 games for this club has been incredible. You helped me find my love for football again and I will always remember my time here. I wish everyone at the club all the best. It truly is a special club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Parish Muirhead also went public with his thanks to the club as he departs the Dripping Pan this summer.

The recently-capped Grenada international said: “Time to say goodbye to all at @LewesFCMen, can’t speak highly enough of the club and thoroughly enjoyed my time there, thanks to all the staff and my teammates, but most importantly the fans for the season.”

After Matty Warren and Marcus Sablier both signalled their departures in May, Danny Bassett confirmed a footballing ban until December 16th, Ethan Kaiser, Peter Ojemen and Josh Spinks announced new clubs and several others have been advertising their services, Lewes are set for another rebuild under Pritchard.

More signing announcements are expected soon.