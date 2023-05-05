Brighton and Hove Albion supporters enjoyed a last gasp and well-deserved 1-0 victory against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium last night

Brighton’s win partially avenged the spot-kick heartache they suffered at the hands of their opponents in the FA Cup semi-finals just 11 days ago and completed a league double over United.

Victory for Roberto De Zerbi’s men lifted them to sixth in the table, above Tottenham and Aston Villa, and four points behind Jurgen Klopp’s fifth-placed Reds with two additional games remaining.

Head coach De Zerbi, who overcame illness to lead the Seagulls to success, said: “We deserved to win today, we deserved to win in the semi-final. If you play well, it can happen one time you lose but in the end you win, my experience in football says it’s like this.

“I feel better with the victory. I’m wasted!”

The Seagulls also smashed their club-record top-flight points tally – moving on to 55, three more than they managed in the the 42-game 1981-82 season.

Here’s some cracking images of yet another memorable night at the Amex Stadium, courtesy of Getty Images

