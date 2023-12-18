Alan Shearer suggests Roberto De Zerbi tactical tweak after Brighton’s loss to Arsenal
Second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz secured the Gunners a deserved three points in what was one of Albion's most comprehensive beatings during Roberto De Zerbi's tenure at the club.
Mikel Arteta's men stifled the Seagulls throughout with their fast, high-pressing approach and they had 26 shots to the visitors' six.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright said Brighton's style of play made it all too easy for the north London outfit and Jesus' goal came from them forcing goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen into an error.
Newcastle icon Shearer pointed out that De Zerbi is not going to change his approach anytime soon but thought it may be worth their while to pump a long ball up the field every once in a while when under pressure.
He said on Match of the Day 2: "That's his [De Zerbi’s] style, he is not going to change. He has been doing it all his career now. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.
"For me, I don't see any harm on the odd occasion just changing it up and knocking it long once and a while. But they very rarely do it."
Many times De Zerbi's tactics do work as they can circumnavigate an opposition's press but against Arsenal that wasn't the case.
However, the Italian has brought unprecedented success to Brighton since joining the Sussex side in September 2022.