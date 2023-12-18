Alan Shearer suggests Roberto De Zerbi tactical tweak after Brighton’s loss to Arsenal

Alan Shearer "doesn't see any harm" in Brighton deviating from their passing out from the back tactics on occasion after Arsenal exposed the tactic in their 2-0 win at the Emirates.

Brighton manager, Roberto De Zerbi

Second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz secured the Gunners a deserved three points in what was one of Albion's most comprehensive beatings during Roberto De Zerbi's tenure at the club.

Mikel Arteta's men stifled the Seagulls throughout with their fast, high-pressing approach and they had 26 shots to the visitors' six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle icon Shearer pointed out that De Zerbi is not going to change his approach anytime soon but thought it may be worth their while to pump a long ball up the field every once in a while when under pressure.

He said on Match of the Day 2: "That's his [De Zerbi’s] style, he is not going to change. He has been doing it all his career now. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

"For me, I don't see any harm on the odd occasion just changing it up and knocking it long once and a while. But they very rarely do it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many times De Zerbi's tactics do work as they can circumnavigate an opposition's press but against Arsenal that wasn't the case.