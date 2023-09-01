Brighton transfer deadline: Three out and two in as Albion to complete five deals on final day

The Seagulls have had a busy summer off the pitch so far and that looks likely to continue before the transfer window closes at midnight tonight.

Albion have had a number of players exit with Moises Caicedo’s £115m move to Chelsea the most eye-catching of the summer. Fellow midfielder Alexis Mac Allister also departed as the Argentina World Cup winner upped sticks to Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m, while goalkeeper Rob Sanchez joined Caicedo at Chelsea for around £20m.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter

Brighton acted smartly to cushion the blow of losing their two key midfielders as experienced campaigners James Milner and Mo Dahoud arrived on free transfer from Liverpool and Dortmund respectively. The Seagulls spent £16m on new goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen who joined from Anderlecht and Brazil defender Igor Julio arrived for £15m from Fiorentina. Albion added Carlos Baleba from Lille for around £25m as the 19-year-old midfielder looks set to help replace Caicedo and record signing Joao Pedro has also helped bolster the attack as he joined from Watford for a club record outlay of £30m.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, could look to bring in two more players on transfer deadline day

More business is still expected as Roberto De Zerbi fine tunes his squad ahead of their first ever Europa League campaign… Here’s who is expected to arrive and leave in the final hours.

Steven Alzate – to leave: The midfielder enjoyed a good season on loan in Belgium at Standard Liege. He isn't expected to feature in the first team for De Zerbi but a number of clubs are keen on the 24-year-old, who is out of contract next June. Premier League clubs Everton and Wolves are interested, while Seville and Fiorentina are tracking the Colombia international.

Andi Zeqiri – to leave: Another who enjoyed a good loan last term as the striker banged in the goals for FC Basel. The 24-year-old is out of contract next June and is expected to leave this window. There are no shortage of takers with Leicester and Southampton said to be keen, plus interest from the French and Bundesliga.

Facundo Buonanotte – to leave on loan: The Argentina playmaker was near-certain to leave on loan until the knee injury to Julio Enciso. Brighton are trying to bring in a replacement before the deadline and if they are successful, Buonanotte could well leave on loan. The 18-year-old was key to Brighton towards the end of last season, but with Adam Lallana and Solly March fit one more – plus the arrivals of Pedro and Simon Adingra – Buonanotte will struggle to gain minutes. A seriously talented player and one Leeds were linked with earlier this window.

Ansu Fati in on loan: The Barcelona ace is looking for minutes and is a big fan of Brighton and Roberto De Zerbi. Fati, 20, is contracted with Barcelona until June 2027 but is expected to arrive on loan for the season, with no option to buy. Tottenham, Chelsea and Seville were all keen but it appears De Zerbi’s charm won the race for the Spain international. A good addition and great cover for Enciso.