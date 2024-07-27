Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town played a friendly match against Crystal Palace at the Broadfield stadium on Saturday, July 27 – here’s how we rated the players.

The match didn’t go to plan at the start for the Red Devils, as they conceded two goals in the opening three minutes. Crystal Palace certainly weren’t taking this one easy.

The newly promoted League One side looked stumped in the first half, and manager Scott Lindsey sometimes appeared frustrated with the lack of movement and chances created by his side.

However, Crawley woke up in the second half and looked like a new team. They pressed Palace in the same fashion. It’s also worth mentioning that Crystal Palace’s previous friendly fixture against Charlton, who are in the same league as Crawley this season ended 1-1.

Crawley Town played Crystal Palace in a friendly on Saturday, July 27.

Here are the player ratings for Crawley Town in their defeat to the Premier League side.

Joe Wollacott (GK) – 6: A couple of quality saves but a tough first home match for the new goalkeeper.

Dion Conroy – 5: Put under a lot of pressure by Crystal Palace at the back. Gave the goalscorer for the first goal a lot of space. He had a very tough time and the Premier League outfit were able to get the ball past him most of the time. Was responsible for the first goal.

Max Anderson – 6: Struggled to keep possession of the ball when Crawley regained possession due to the press of Palace. Came off in the in the 61st minute.

Ronan Darcy – 6: Tried to carry the ball and. In the 27th minute, he was wasteful with the ball and got disposessed. It resulted in a goal.

Rushain Hepburn-Murphy – 9: Struggled to get into the game in the first half. In the 50th minute, however, he scored an absolute beauty from outside the box after some excellent pressing by the Red Devils to get the ball off Palace. In the 60th minute, he was able to tap in his second goal of the game following a bad mistake by Palace.

Armando Quitirna – 8: When he was given the ball, he put in a few dangerous crosses for the reds. He’s been a nuisance for the Palace defenders, always trying again and again to get through.

Jeremy Kelly – 5: Struggled in the first half to get the ball.

Joy Mukena – 5: Struggled in the first half to get the ball. helped get the team forward in the second half, but not as much as other squad members, came off at the 73rd minute.

Jay Williams – 6: A good header in the 19th minute from a freekick that really tested Sam Johnstone in goal for Crystal Palace. Made a few quality tackles. One class tackle came as Crystal Palace looked to bounce back after conceding in the second half. It appeared as if the Premier League side were through on goal, but he came to the rescue.

Josh Flint – 6: Seemed like he’s been able to pick up the pieces at times for Crawley and get the ball out of danger. For the fourth goal, he gave the ball away though.

Scott Malone – 5: Struggled in the first half to get the ball.

Substitutes:

Jack Roles – 6: He came on and immediately was called into action, he managed to clear a header off the line for Crawley. He also got on the scoresheet.

Toby Mallarkey – 6

Muhammadu Faal – 6

Rafiq Khaleel – 6

Michael Dacosta Gonzalez – 6