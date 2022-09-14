Former Crawley Town and Wrexham star in police custody after £13m Paul Pogba blackmail affair

Mathias Pogba previously played for Crawley Town in 2015 (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Former Guinea international Mathias Pogba – who made 17 appearances for Crawley Town in 2015 – turned himself in to police today in the case relating to armed extortion against his own brother – Paul Pogba.

It has been claimed by Paul that Mathias was part of an armed group that demanded £13m from the former Manchester United and France midfielder, who now plays for Juventus.

Mathias previously said: "He is a complete stranger to any extortion attempt against his brother, Paul Pogba."

He also added: "All of Paul's statements, from the hearing at the start of August – before my videos – to the response from his lawyers and the responses, from his supporters, are only intended to drag my name through the mud."

Mathias Pogba, 32, also had spells in British football at Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra and Partick Thistle.