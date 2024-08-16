Man City legend provides update to Pep Guardiola uncertainty - 'He looks refreshed'
Paul Dickov, famously remembered for his goal in the 1999 Division Two play-off final for Man City spoke about Pep Guardiola’s situation at the club.
Dickov is a Scottish ex-professional football manager and player who was forward from 1990 to 2011. He started his career at Arsenal in 1990, but
from 1996 to 2002, he played 155 games for Manchester City, scoring 33 goals. He had a second spell at the club in 2008 for two years, making 16 appearances.
During that time, he also had loan spells with Crystal Palace and Blackpool.
Pep Guardiola’s current contract at the four-consecutive title-winning club ends in June 2025.
Dickov, who works closely with the team, hinted at positive signs that could mean the manager stays a little longer. In an interview with National World Journalist Henry Bryant, Paul Dickov said: “I really hope he stays on.
"I spoke to a few people when I was on the preseason tour of the club (Man City), I was trying to get something out of them... What I will say, which was encouraging was Pep looked energised.
"He looked at his back to his super enthusiastic self. It looks as if he's got that little glint in his eye, that focused mentality we're always talking about. Hopefully that's a positive.”
The interview was provided and attributed to National World by William Hill.
