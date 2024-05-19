WATCH: Crawley Town fans excited for play-off final at Wembley
Crawley Town face Crewe Alexandra today (Sunday, May 19) in the League Two play-off final.
Crawley have their first appearance at Wembley as they take on Crewe to decide who will be promoted to League One this season. We spoke to Crawley fans to see what they thought about the occasion and how important manager Scott Lindsey has been for their side.
Watch our video and let us know what you think about how the match will go.
