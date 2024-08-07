'We did this' - Arsenal legend says this is why they won the Premier League title as 'Invincibles'

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour revealed why they were able to dominate and win the Premier League without losing a single game in the 2003/04 season (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images).

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour described the mentality of the Gunners in their 2003-04 ‘invincible’ season whilst speaking to Henry Bryant.

Also known well as ‘the Romford Pele’, Ray Parlour played 466 games for the Gunners, scoring 32 goals and winning three Premier League titles and four FA cups. Aged 51, he’s now a pundit for BBC Radio 5 Live and Talksport.

He was part of the title-winning Arsenal ‘invincibles’ team in the 2003-04 Premier League and spoke to National World about what made the side a cut above the rest.

Ray Parlour said: “ You’ve got to have a good squad of players, players who can come into the team if someone else is injured or suspended. But they need to be able to a similar job.

"Sometimes you can’t be as good ask Dennis Bergkamp or Thierry Henry but you have to be similar. That’s what he (Arsene Wenger) had. The will to win was unbelievable in that team.

"We never knew when we were beaten. The best example was we did these eight against eights we’d do at training on a Friday before a Saturday game. We’d do a game like that with the eleven players starting and the five subs.

"Those games would be proper, it would be a real competitive game. The lads were really putting in tackes and going for it. No one wanted to lose that. Wenger sometimes said ‘lads we’ve got a big game tomorrow, don’t injure yourselves’ it was tough".

