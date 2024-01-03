Why Roberto De Zerbi was furious as West Ham star spars with Brighton fans

Brighton rose to seventh in the Premier League but were unable to break down a dogged West Ham side in a 0-0 draw at London Stadium.

Albion had 68% possession and 22 shots to West Ham’s six and while they would have been frustrated to not secure all three points, they did keep their first clean sheet in 24 league matches. Aside from that, here are some moments you may have missed from the contest on Tuesday night in east London.

Apoplectic head coach

Roberto De Zerbi has developed a reputation for being a… let’s say an animated figure on the touchline, yelling at his players and his entourage, and celebrating goals and wins in extremely jubilant fashion.

And early on in the West Ham match, the Italian cut a very irritated figure. In the 15th minute, after Brighton gave away a cheap free-kick, the 44-year-old howled in anger, jumped a couple of feet into the air, kicked a bottle over, directed his venom at his coaching staff, and then repeatedly stomped his feet in the dugout.

His mood seemed to improve as the game wore on as his team put in a strong second-half display. Despite that, his calm, collected, and effusive post-match comments about his players were in stark contrast to his antics on the touchline. That’s De Zerbi for you!

Driving up standards

Jack Hinshelwood has made a seamless transition into the first-team despite just being 18. Although he is a midfielder, the teenager has starred at right-back for Albion and his performances have earned plaudits from De Zerbi and his teammates thus far. If you just watch the Seagulls academy player, who has been with the club since the age of seven, it is plain to see why he is so highly regarded, with the youngster earning the man of the match award against David Moyes’ men.

It is clear Hinshelwood is ultra-professional already and that was evident when 19-year-old Facundo Buonanotte was easily dispossessed in West Ham’s box. The young Argentine did track back but not quick enough for Hinshelwood’s liking and he urged the attacking midfielder backwards with an arm gesture as he ran past him.

As the quote goes, “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard,” and Hinshelwood clearly appreciates the chance to make his mark in the first-team.

He told Sky Sports: "It is massive to get the playing time and also to be trusted by the gaffer [De Zerbi] to play in so many different positions. Learning and growing in so many different areas is something I have done all my life throughout the academy so to do it at the senior level is great and it continued today. The way the club gives us boys the opportunity is massive. At the end of the day, it is up to us to go out and perform and take it. First and foremost we have to make sure that we deserve to be out there."

Back and forth

Like in the 3-1 loss at the Amex for Brighton last summer, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola impressed in between the sticks. De Zerbi and Moyes both praised the French stopper for his display, which, naturally, endeared him to one set of fans, but not the other.

The 30-year-old incensed the travelling support in the 83rd minute when he looked to usher Evan Ferguson’s header out for a goalkick, but they felt he got a touch on the ball and it should have been a corner.

Referee Samuel Barrott motioned for a goalkick to be given and while Brighton’s fans complained loudly, Areola fixed them with a lengthy stare and made it clear they were wrong.