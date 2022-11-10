World Cup 2022: Football Manager 2023 predicts Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for the tournament in Qatar
Gareth Southgate will announce the 26 players that will represent England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to kick off in just ten days time.
The Three Lions will face Iran, the United States and Wales in Group B as they bid to reach the final on December 18 and lift the famous trophy for the first time since 1966.
Southgate's squad announcement has been keenly-anticipated, with many key decisions still left to be made.
Defenders Reece James and Ben Chilwell will miss the finals through injury, and the England boss is sweating on the fitness of UEFA Euro 2020 heroes Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker.
With Southgate’s announcement mere hours away, new video game Football Manager 2023 has predicted the 26-man Three Lions squad for the tournament in the Middle East.
You can view England’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as predicted by Football Manager 2023, in the gallery below.