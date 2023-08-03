We may only be a few days into August but young Finlay Chadwick has scored what could end up being the goal of the season at just about any level of football.

The Rebels prospect received a square pass inside his own half, looked up, saw the Broadbridge Heath keeper off his line and from just behind the centre circle – so from about 60 yards from goal – hit a superb flighted effort that flew in.

Not only was it spectacular, it was crucial – it made it 3-3 in last night’s Sussex Community Shield final at Lancing after Wothing had trailed 3-1.