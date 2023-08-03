BREAKING
Is goal of season contest over already? Worthing youngster scores from own half to help Reds win trophy

We may only be a few days into August but young Finlay Chadwick has scored what could end up being the goal of the season at just about any level of football.
By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 07:55 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 07:59 BST

The Rebels prospect received a square pass inside his own half, looked up, saw the Broadbridge Heath keeper off his line and from just behind the centre circle – so from about 60 yards from goal – hit a superb flighted effort that flew in.

WorthingFC/status/1686846337721970688">See the goal on this link.

Not only was it spectacular, it was crucial – it made it 3-3 in last night’s Sussex Community Shield final at Lancing after Wothing had trailed 3-1.

Worthing went on to win on penalties – and you may be able to guess who scored the winning spot kick. Oh, and just for good measure, he captained a young Worthing side on the night too as they won their second trophy in three months, adding the shield to the Sussex Senior Cup they won in May.

