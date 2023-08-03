The Rebels prospect received a square pass inside his own half, looked up, saw the Broadbridge Heath keeper off his line and from just behind the centre circle – so from about 60 yards from goal – hit a superb flighted effort that flew in.
WorthingFC/status/1686846337721970688">See the goal on this link.
Not only was it spectacular, it was crucial – it made it 3-3 in last night’s Sussex Community Shield final at Lancing after Wothing had trailed 3-1.
Worthing went on to win on penalties – and you may be able to guess who scored the winning spot kick. Oh, and just for good measure, he captained a young Worthing side on the night too as they won their second trophy in three months, adding the shield to the Sussex Senior Cup they won in May.