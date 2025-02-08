'Is it Wrexham? Is it Bolton at home?' - Crawley Town boss left frustrated by officials again

Crawley Town fell to defeat in injury-time for the second week running – and also suffered at the hands of referring decision which led to a goal for the second consecutive game.

Reds lost a seven-goal thriller 4-3 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium as Charlie Barker’s deflected own goal nine minutes into injury-time fgave Bolton the win.

Two goals from Rushian-Hepburn Murphy and one from Will Swan gave Reds a 3-1 lead with 30 minutes to go, but Bolton fought back and Alex Murphy and Josh Sheehan made it 3-3.

Rory Feely was then sent off for a second bookable offence before the winning goal came to break Reds’ players and fans hearts.

Last week, it was Elliot Lee who hauled down Jeremy Kelly before scoring the winner for Wrexham.

This week, Bolton were allowed to take a quick free kick when a Crawley player was down injured and they were allowed to goal through and score.

Those two points dropped could be crucial for Crawley as they continue to try and fight their way out of the relegation zone.

And Rob Elliot was clearly frusutrated when he spoke to Gary Smith from BBC Radio Surrey and Sussex after the game. "It's massive and it's so frustrating that it continues to happen and I don't know why. Is it Wrexham? Is it Bolton at home? Is there a subconscious bias? I don't know.

“Not to get at the referees because they have the toughest job in the game but it's simple things that should be getting spotted. [Last week] Jez is pulled back, he's obviously got no social media, that's obvious and today it's a simple thing. A player's down injured, you don't really allow the game to start until the player's okay and the linesmen, the ref and the fourth official between them should be able to see that and they just need to understand the impact.

"All we're asking for is some consistency and the extra 12 minutes, listen, there was a lot of injuries and goals but 12 minutes of football, we're going back to the World Cup and the start of the season before last where it was just carnage and that is just ridiculous. But look, it's excuses and it doesn't change the game, it doesn't change the result, we just need to make sure we manage it and get better again next week.”

Reds are back in action against Stevenage at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday night.