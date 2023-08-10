Broadbridge Heath begin an exciting new chapter in their history when they make their Isthmian League bow on Saturday.

Chris Simmons takes the Bears into step four of the non-league pyramid for the first time when they host Sheppey United for their Isthmian south east division opener.

It follows their Southern Combination premier title win last season – and a lot of hard work with the playing squad and club’s facilities over the summer to get them ready for the higher level.

The Bears have had a tough final week of pre-season to sharpen them up for the challenge ahead, facing Worthing in the Sussex Community Shield at Lancing last Wednesday before an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie with Sheerwater last weekend.

Broadbridge Heath in action against Worthing in the Sussex Community Shield last week | Picture: Mike Gunn

Against Worthing, goals by Faris Khallouqui, Ashley Mutongerwa and Bradley Campbell only for the Rebels to fight back as a Finlay Chadwick goal from inside his own half took it to spot-kicks, which Worthing won 5-4.

In the FA Cup, an early goal by Combined Counties League visitors Sheerwater was enough to end Simmons’ men’s hopes of a moneyspinning run.

But that defeat will be forgotten on Saturday as last season’s hard work comes to fruition and Simmons’ men start to test themselves at the higher level.