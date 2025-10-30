Isthmian campaign back in focus after Burgess Hill Town suffer FA Trophy exit

Burgess Hill turn their focus back to their Isthmian Premier Division campaign this weekend after a disappointing FA Trophy exit.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hillians ended up well beaten by league bedfellows Folkestone Invicta, who won 4-1 in last Saturday’s first round tie to end Hill’s dreams of a brush with glory in the competition.

If there is a positive to the exit, it means they can now put their energies into a league campaign that has started to boil up nicely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve won two and drawn two of their past four Isthmian games and now head into a hectic schedule, with seven league games scheduled in November – starting at home to Canvey Island this Saturday.

Burgess Hill Town on the attack v Folkestone in the FA Trophy | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

The squad has been boosted by the signing of former Barnet, Luton, Crawley Town and Sutton midfielder Luke Gambin.

The 32-year-old midfielder has spent most of his career in the Football League and National League.

He has also played for Maltese Premier side Hamrun Spartans and has 35 international caps for Malta, scoring for them against Slovakia in a World Cup qualifier in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hillians joint boss Jay Lovett said: “We are really pleased to add someone of Luke’s pedigree and experience to the team.

“Luke will give us plenty of options with where to play him, whilst adding a composed and creative head to the squad.”

Meanwhile Haywards Heath continued their 100 per cent league record with a 5-1 win at Bexhill United. They host Guernsey on Saturday.