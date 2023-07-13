The Isthmian League fixtures are out for the 2023-24 season.

Our five Sussex-based Isthmian premier clubs and seven who play in the south east division know who they’ll be playing when once the season gets under way on August 12.

The opening day of the premier division season will see Bognor go to Chatham, Hastings host Concord, Horsham at home to Hornchurch, Lewes at home to Cray Wanderers and Whitehawk away to Margate.

In the south east division Broadbridge Heath will begin their first ever Isthmian season at home to Sheppey, while Burgess Hill go to Herne Bay, East Grinstead visit Hythe Town, Lancing host Merstham, Littlehampton Town entertain Beckenham Town, Chichester City go to Phoenix Sportsand Three Bridges host Horndean.

Hastings United and Horsham will meet again in the Isthmian premier | Picture: Scott White

There are four more rounds of fixtures in August alone, including one on August Bank Holiday Monday (28th) when there are numerous Sussex derbies – as there are over the Christmas and Easter periods.

The final day of the regular league season – before the play-offs round things off – is Saturday, April 27, when in the premier Bognor host Folkestone Invicta, Hastings go to Canvey Island, Lewes go to Haringey Borough, Horsham host Concord Rangers and Whitehawk entertain Potters Bar Town.

Final matches on that same day for Sussex’s south east sides see Broadbridge Heath at Ashford United, Burgess Hill Town at home to Beckenham Town, East Grinstead Town hosting Sheppey Utd, Chi City at Herne Bay v Chichester City, Lancing going to Hythe Town, Three Bridges away to Ramsgate and Littlehampton Town at Sittingbourne.

Listed here on this page are fixtures for the premier and south east divisions for the whole of August, Christmas and Easter dates, Non League Day in March and the final day of the season.

Two more Rocks v Rooks games are in prospect in the Isthmian premier in 23-24 | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Opening day, August 12

PREMIER DIVISION

Billericay Town V KingstonianCanvey Island v Haringey BoroughCarshalton Athletic v Potters Bar TownChatham Town v Bognor Regis TownEnfield Town v Concord RangersHashtag United v Dulwich HamletHastings United v Concord RangersHorsham v HornchurchLewes v Cray WanderersMargate v WhitehawkWingate & Finchley v Folkestone Invicta

SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Broadbridge Heath v Sheppey UtdHerne Bay v Burgess Hill TownHythe Town v East Grinstead TownLancing v MersthamLittlehampton Town v Beckenham TownPhoenix Sports v Chichester CitySevenoaks Town v RamsgateSittingbourne v Cray Valley PMThree Bridges v Horndean

Tuesday 15th August

PREMIER DIVISION

Bognor Regis Town V Carshalton AthleticCheshunt v Billericay TownConcord Rangers v Hashtag UtdDulwich Hamlet v Canvey IslandFolkestone Invicta v Chatham TownHaringey Borough v Wingate & FinchleyHornchurch v MargatePotters Bar Town v Enfield TownWhitehawk v Hastings United

Wednesday 16th August

PREMIER DIVISION

Cray Wanderers v HorshamKingstonian v Lewes

Saturday 19th August

PREMIER DIVISION

Bognor Regis Town v Hashtag UtdCheshunt v Chatham TownConcord Rangers v MargateCray Wanderers v Billericay TownDulwich Hamlet v Hashtings UtdFolkestone Invicta v Enfield TownHaringey Borough v HorshamHornchurch v Carshalton AthleticKingstonian v Canvey IslandPotters Bar Town v LewesWhitehawk v Wingate & Finchley

Saturday 26th August

PREMIER DIVISION

Billericay Town V WhitehawkCanvey Island v Bognor Regis TownCarshalton Athletic v Haringey BoroughChatham Town v Potters Bar TownEnfield Town v Cray WanderersHashtag United v Folkestone InvictaHastings United v Concord RangersHorsham v Dulwich HamletLewes v HornchurchMargate v CheshuntWingate & Finchley v Kingstonian

SOUTH EAST DIVISIONAshford United V Sevenoaks TownBeckenham Town v Three BridgesBurgess Hill Town v Erith & BelvedereChichester City v LancingCray Valley PM v Broadbridge HeathEast Grinstead Town v Herne BayHorndean v SittingbourneMerstham v Hythe TownRamsgate v Littlehampton TownSheppey Utd v Phoenix Sports

Monday 28th August

PREMIER DIVISION

Bognor Regis Town v LewesCheshunt v Wingate & FinchleyConcord Rangers v Canvey IslandDulwich Hamlet v Chatham TownFolkestone Invicta v MargateHaringey Borough v Enfield TownHornchurch v Hashtag UtdKingstonian v Carshalton AthleticPotters Bar Town v Billericay TownWhitehawk v Horsham

SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Broadbridge Heath v Chichester CityErith & Belvedere v Beckenham TownHerne Bay v RamsgateHythe Town v Ashford UtdLancing v Burgess Hill TownPhoenix Sports v Cray Valley PMSevenoaks Town v East Grinstead TownSittingbourne v Sheppey UtdThree Bridges v Merstham

August 29th

SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Littlehampton Town v Horndean

August 30th 2023

PREMIER DIVISION

Cray Wanderers v Hastings Utd

Tuesday December 26th

PREMIER DIVISION

Bognor Regis Town v HorshamCheshunt v Enfield TownConcord Rangers v Billericay TownCray Wanderers v MargateDulwich Hamlet v Carshalton AthleticFolkestone Invicta v Hastings UtdHaringey Borough v Hashtag UtdHornchurch v Canvey IslandKingstonian v Chatham TownPotters Bar Town v Wingate & FinchleyWhitehawk v Lewes

SOUTH EAST DIVISIONAshford United v Hythe TownBeckenham Town v Erith & BelvedereBurgess Hill Town v LancingChichester City v Broadbridge HeathCray Valley PM v Phoenix SportsEast Grinstead Town v Sevenoaks TownHorndean v Littlehampton TownMerstham v Three BridgesRamsgate v Herne BaySheppey Utd v Sittingbourne

Saturday 30th December

PREMIER DIVISION

Bognor Regis Town V Canvey IslandCheshunt v MargateConcord Rangers v Hastings UtdCray Wanderers v Enfield TownDulwich Hamlet v HorshamFolkestone Invicta v Hashtag UtdHaringey Borough v Carshalton AthleticHornchurch v LewesKingstonian v Wingate & FinchleyPotters Bar Town v Chatham TownWhitehawk v Billericay Town

SOUTH EAST DIVISIONAshford United v Erith & BelvedereBeckenham Town v Littlehampton TownBurgess Hill Town v Herne BayChichester City v Phoenix SportsCray Valley PM v SittingbourneEast Grinstead Town v Hythe TownHorndean v Three BridgesMerstham v LancingRamsgate v Sevenoaks TownSheppey Utd v Broadbridge Heath

Monday January 1st

PREMIER DIVISION

Billericay Town V Potters Bar TownCanvey Island v Concord RangersCarshalton Athletic v KingstonianChatham Town v Dulwich HamletEnfield Town v Haringey BoroughHashtag United v HornchurchHastings United v Cray WanderersHorsham v WhitehawkLewes v Bognor Regis TownMargate v Folkestone InvictaWingate & Finchley v Cheshunt

SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Broadbridge Heath v MersthamErith & Belvedere v East Grinstead TownHerne Bay v Ashford UtdHythe Town v Sheppey UtdLancing v HorndeanLittlehampton Town v Chichester CityPhoenix Sports v Beckenham TownSevenoaks Town v Cray Valley PMSittingbourne v RamsgateThree Bridges v Burgess Hill Town

Non League Day – Saturday March 23rd

PREMIER DIVISION

Billericay Town v Wingate & FinchleyBognor Regis Town v Dulwich HamletCanvey Island v Hashtag UtdChatham Town v Haringey BoroughCheshunt v Carshalton AthleticHorsham v Hastings UtdLewes v Concord RangersMargate v Enfield TownPotters Bar Town v KingstonianWhitehawk v Hornchurch

SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Beckenham Town v SittingbourneBroadbridge Heath v Phoenix SportsChichester City v Sheppey UtdCray Valley PM v Hythe TownEast Grinstead Town v Burgess Hill TownErith & Belvedere v HorndeanHerne Bay v Sevenoaks TownLittlehampton Town v MersthamRamsgate v LancingThree Bridges v Ashford Utd

Easter Saturday, March 30th, 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

Bognor Regis Town v. Enfield TownCheshunt v. HorshamConcord Rangers v. Carshalton AthleticCray Wanderers v. Chatham TownDulwich Hamlet v. Billericay TownFolkestone Invicta v. LewesHaringey Borough v. Hastings UnitedHornchurch v. Wingate & FinchleyKingstonian v. Hashtag UnitedPotters Bar Town v. MargateWhitehawk v. Canvey Island

SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Broadbridge Heath v. Cray Valley PMErith & Belvedere v. Burgess Hill TownHerne Bay v. East Grinstead TownHythe Town v. MersthamLancing v. Chichester CityLittlehampton Town v. RamsgatePhoenix Sports v. Sheppey UnitedSevenoaks Town v. Ashford UnitedSittingbourne v. HorndeanThree Bridges v. Beckenham Town

Easter Monday 1st April 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

Billericay Town v Concord RangersCanvey Island v HornchurchCarshalton Athletic v Dulwich HamletChatham Town v KingstonianEnfield Town v CheshuntHashtag United v Haringey BoroughHastings United v Folkestone InvictaHorsham v Bognor Regis TownLewes v WhitehawkMargate v Cray WanderersWingate & Finchley v Potters Bar Town

SOUTH EAST DIVISIONAshford United v Herne BayBeckenham Town v Phoenix SportsBurgess Hill Town v Three BridgesChichester City v Littlehampton TownCray Valley PM v Sevenoaks TownEast Grinstead Town v Erith & BelvedereHorndean v LancingMerstham v Broadbridge HeathRamsgate v SittingbourneSheppey United v Hythe Town

Final day – Saturday, April 27th, 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

Billericay Town v MargateBognor Regis Town v Folkestone InvictaCanvey Island v Hastings UtdDulwich Hamlet v Cray WanderersEnfield Town v Chatham TownHaringey Borough v LewesHashtag United v CheshuntHornchurch v KingstonianHorsham v Concord RangersWhitehawk v Potters Bar TownWingate & Finchley v Carshalton Athletic