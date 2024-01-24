Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Senior and Aaron Lamont put the Surrey side two up within 17 minutes and there was little hint of the drama to come.

Mason Doughty pulled one back for Heath and after Charlie Greenwood restored Merstham’s two-goal lead on 38 minutes Doughty struck again to make it 3-2 just before the break.

Doughty completed his hat-trick a minute into the second half only for Greewndood’s second to put Merstham 4-3 up a minute later.

Bognor on their way to winning at Whitehawk | Picture: Trevor Staff

It was 4-4 thanks to Tad Bromage’s Bears equaliser and when Will Kendall made it 5-4 to Merstham midway through the second they again couldn’t hold on to their lead as Bromage levelled again a minute later.

Heath took the lead for first time, going 6-5 up with Ashley Mutongerwa’s strike in the 87th minute – but of course that was not the end of the scoring, Ben Senior making it 6-6 in the 90th minutes.

You would not have put it past either side to find a winner in injury time but that was the way it stayed on a night that those present will be talking about for a long time to come.

Elsewhere in Sussex football, Eastbourne Borough remain six points adrift of safety in the National League South after a 2-1 home defeat to Aveley – that after taking the lead.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's home clash with Aveley | Picture: Lydia Redman

Worthing had another Ollie Pearce goal to thank for salvaging a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Slough – but they felt hard done by with two controversial offside decisions going against them in a stirring second half, one of which was given AFTER a Slough player had been sent off for hauling down Pearce in a one-on-one. The red card was rescinded when the incident was ruled as offside.

Bognor are through to a Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final at Littlehampton after winning 3-0 in their delayed tie at Whitehawk. Tommy-Lee Higgs, Matt Burgess and Harvey Whyte were the scorers.

In the Isthmian south east division, away from the carnage at Broadbridge Heath, moved up to 10th with a clinical 4-0 win at Beckenham. Dan Perry (2'), Harry Lawson and Noah Hoffman got the goals.