Isthmian premier play-off bid in sights of Lewes
The Rooks made it ten Isthmian premier points out of the past 12 available when a Jake Elliott header secured a 1-0 Dripping Pan win over Bognor on New Year’s Day.
That came three days after a late Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala equaliser gave Tony Russell’s team a valuable point on their visit to leaders Hornchurch.
Three wins and a draw from their past four have put the Rooks up to ninth, just seven points off a place in the play-off zone.
Next up it’s a week on the road with Russell’s team off to Cray Wanderers tomorrow and Canvey Island on Tuesday.
Against Bognor, Russell made three changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Hornchurch, with Archie Tamplin, Will Salmon and Lumbombo-Kalala coming into the starting line-up.
The better early chances fell to Bognor, with Nathan Harvey forced into a smart save to turn an effort from Dan Smith round the post after he had been teed up by Calvin Davies.
Lewes began to enjoy more possession towards the end of the half and Lumbombo-Kalala shot straight at Ryan Hall from the edge of the area with their first attempt on target.
Salmon went close minutes later, heading a half-cleared Chris Whelpdale corner on to the roof of the net.
The final chance of the half fell to Bognor, with Lucas Pattenden seeing his strike cannon back off the bar.
Pattenden hit the woodwork again early in the second half, as he saw his mis-hit cross from the right beat Harvey and hit the bar before bouncing clear.
Lewes had done well to stay in the game and made the most of this by taking the lead on 75 minutes through Elliott, who got on the end of a superb Ogunwamide free-kick from the right to head in from close range and spark jubilant celebrations behind the goal.
The closing stages proved nervy for the Rooks. Bognor saw plenty of the ball but were unable to seriously test Harvey again.
Lewes were close to a second but Lumbombo-Kalala had an effort cleared off the line.