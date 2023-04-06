Lewes came from behind twice to salvage a draw at Margate, but were unable to close the gap on the play-off places on a rainy afternoon in Kent.

Tyrique Hyde returned from injury and Ayo Olukoga moved to right-back, with Hyde playing in an advanced role in midfield.

Margate made a bright start and took the lead after three minutes, the unmarked Sam Blackman heading a Ben Greenhalgh free-kick past Lewis Carey and into the top corner.

Tony Russell’s men equalised on 16 minutes through Hyde, who found space down the right-hand side of the penalty area before beating Margate goalkeeper Daniel Jinadu at his near post with a powerful strike.

Tony Russell watched his Lewes troops draw at Margate | Picture: James Boyes

Margate regained their lead four minutes later, a corner from the right causing mayhem in the Lewes penalty area before eventually being forced over the line by Ruben Soares-Junior.

The Rooks scored a second equaliser on 34 minutes, an excellent passing move ending with Ryan Gondoh crossing from the left and Joe Taylor sending a sublime flicked finish past Jinadu and into the far corner.

After an entertaining, end-to-end first half, the second saw very few chances for either side, with Lewes dominating possession but finding it difficult to turn this into clear-cut opportunities.

The Rooks had to settle for a point, leaving them four points adrift of the play-off with four games remaining.

