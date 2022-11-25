Gary Elphick leads Hastings United back into Isthmian premier action tomorrow – admitting neither of this week’s two cup exits were a disaster.

United gave National South outfit Chippenham a good run for their money before losing 2-1 in last Saturday’s FA Trophy second round tie at The Pilot Field.

Then a young Us side went down 3-1 at Whitehawk in midweek to slip out of the Velocity Trophy.

Elphick felt his two quite different line-ups had given their all but admitted that after three successive cup games he would be glad to get back to the bread and butter of the league campaign tomorrow.

De Niro Pinto in action for a young Hastings side at Whitehawk | Picture: Scott White

Against Chippenham – who Hastings beat in the FA Cup last year – a defensive mix-up led to the Wiltshire side going ahead.

Ben Pope levelled in a stirring second half display by United but a rare Louis Rogers error handed Chippenham a 2-1 win.

At Whitehawk a James Hull penalty meant it was 1-1 at the break but a strong Hawks side made sure of progress in the second half.

Elphick said: “Two mistakes cost us against Chippenham. For the second, Louis just took his eye off it and spilled it. But he is so consistent for us he can be excused that.

Scorer Ben Pope goes for goal in Hastings' loss to Chippenham | Picture: Scott White

"Chippenham had the best of the first half but I thought we were excellent second half. It was disappointing to lose but no disgrace.

"At Whitehawk we again used the Velocity Trophy to give some youngsters first-team minutes and they did well against a full-strength Whitehawk. Brute force won the day.”

In the league United sit 10th with games in hand over most of the sides above them and host bottom-four side Corinthian-Casuals tomorrow.

They’ve had striker Joe Gbode recalled again by Gillingham while Craig Stone (ankle) and Sam Hasler (knee) are doubts. But they are awaiting international clearance for a 6ft 2in forward with Championship experience.

Elphick said: “We’re in good form at home and want to keep it going.”

