Crawley Town captain Charlie Barker said Peterborough United’s late winner on Tuesday night felt like a ‘kick in the teeth'.

A 97th minute penalty saw the Reds lose for the first time in the new Scott Lindsey era after a seven-goal thriller – in which the hosts took an early lead but had to come from behind twice.

Crawley came into the game after back-to-back victories and were brilliant going forward but were unable to contain the visitors’ own pacey attackers.

“Peterborough games are always high-scoring games with the threat they've got on the top line,” Barker said.

"They are a threat going forwards. I think we dealt with it a lot better in the second half.

"We were a lot more compact, tougher to beat, defended better.

"It's just a shame we came in at half-time the way it was. I think we should have come out in front.”

In what was a topsy-turvy match, it looked like the spoils would be shared but it was Crawley who looked the most likely team to find a winner in the second-half.

Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Kamari Doyle struck the woodwork twice as the Reds searched for a valuable three points in their bid to avoid relegation.

But they were dealt a painful blow when substitute Ade Adeyemo gave away a 97th minute penalty.

Barker was asked what the feeling was like in the dressing room after the loss – the third consecutive 4-3 defeat against Peterborough in a run which stretches back to 2015.

He said: “It does feel like a kick in the teeth now, but we've got to wake up tomorrow, forget about it and move on.

"We can't change it now. It is what it is. The manager's just said that there's nothing we can do about it.

"We just move on and take the positives from it into Saturday.”

Barker acknowledged that Crawley ‘do need the points’ and they ‘can't hide from that’.

But he added: “If we play like that from now to the end of the season, we're going to win a lot more games than we lose.

"So that's the way we've got to look at it.

“It's down to us at the end of the day. If we win our games, we know we'll get out of it.

“We're going to have a look at everyone else's results but, at the end of the day, that doesn't affect us.

"It's what we do and we have to pick up the points. It doesn't matter what everyone else does.”

Barker – who said he is really enjoying being captain at the age of just 22 – spoke of his pride for his teammates as ‘everyone worked so hard’ and ‘left everything out there’.

He added: “You can see at the end, we blocked about five shots in 10 seconds.

"Everyone was desperate to win, putting their bodies on the line. Everyone's giving everything all the way to the end of the season.

"And I think if we have that attitude – and we keep going into every game like that – then we've definitely got a chance.”

The question on everyone’s minds is – what has Scott Lindsey done to drastically improve Crawley’s performances?

Barker tried to explain.

“He's just said, ‘I don't think you lot believe in how good you are’,” the centre back said.

"He's given us the platform to just go show everyone how good we actually are.

“We do have the ability and we have the quality in the changing room.

"He said ‘just go out there and show people you can do it’. I think that's shown, especially with the front boys in the last few weeks have gone out and ran riot against teams.

"It's given them that confidence as well as us at the back to just be as solid as we can and be brave on the ball.”

The result keeps Crawley in 22nd place but they remain six points from safety, as Bristol Rovers lost at home against Birmingham on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for Crawley, Burton Albion put themselves in pole position to overtake Rovers with a 2-1 win over Leyton Orient.