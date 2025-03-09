'It has been coming' - Hastings United boss picks up first win at the Pilot Field

Hastings boss Danny Searle | Picture: James Boyes

After improved performances in recent weeks, Hastings United finally picked up their first win of 2025 with a 2-0 win over Hendon and Danny Searle is thrilled to get his first win at The Pilot Field.

Last time these sides met was back in November before Searle was in charge and it was an unpleasant day for the U’s who were beaten 9-0. This time around though, Hastings managed to take their revenge and grab a crucial three points in their battle against relegation.

Whilst they still remain in 20th place, it gives Hastings a huge opportunity to build some momentum going into the final stages of the season.

Forward Davide Rodari opened the scoring in the ninth minute and Reece Grant consolidated the U’s lead on the hour mark.

Despite a late push from the visitors, Hastings held firm, earning a crucial three points and a clean sheet which left Searle delighted with his team's performance.

“I think this result has been coming,” said Searle.

“I was disappointed on Tuesday because I thought Chatham were probably the better side and it's probably the first game in a while that I've looked at and we probably got what we deserved. We spoke afterwards about positivity and we had to stick to that.

“We hadn’t won here yet since I've been here so it's important that we turn this place into a little bit of a fortress and start getting some points on the board. In the last two games we’ve got four points at home and we probably deserved more out of what we've done so far but it's nice to get that one over the line and a clean sheet as well.”

Hastings still remain eight points away from safety but do have an influx of games in hands on teams around them and Searle and his players understand the task they have ahead of themselves.

Searle said: “We can't get carried away because of a win and one that we've definitely needed. We've now got to back that up with some performances and get some more points on the board.

“In the dressing rooms we're sensible. We know that we celebrate the highs but obviously not get too high and we have got to make sure that here on Tuesday night against Wingate, we can hopefully do the same thing.”