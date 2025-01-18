'It shouldn't happen at this level' - Crawley Town unhappy with officials after Burton Albion draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot was unhappy with the refereeing performance after his side could only manage a 1-1 draw against Burton Albion.

There were a few moments that went against Crawley, with one of them occurring just before Rumarn Burrell was put on through on goal, with the Albion striker putting the away team in the lead with a composed finish.

Before that, Reds striker Tola Showunmi was brought down in the opposing half, with the referee not giving a free kick to the bemusement of the Crawley players and fans.

Showunmi levelled the game up in the second half with a clever finish, but the Reds could have also had a penalty when the ball looked to have struck a Burton player’s arm, with the referee judging that it hit his leg.

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Elliot was not happy these decisions, especially the challenge on Showunmi before the Burton goal, as he said: “The fouls is a clear foul, you can hear the contact on Tola, he’s gone straight through the back of him.”

Elliot was also not happy with the ref’s time keeping skills, with the Crawley manager convinced there should have been more time to play at the end of the game with the Reds in the hunt for a winner.

Elliot said: “The thing I don’t get more than anything is that we got a foul on the edge of their box in the 92nd minute of injury time. It takes a minute and a half to take the free kick, then he blows exactly at 95 minutes, and it is stuff like that which is the annoyance because we are the only ones who are going to score in the game, we are the only ones with the momentum, it just takes away the opportunity to take the three points.

“It’s unacceptable really because it should not happen at this level.”

Despite these decisions going against his team, he refused to use it as the sole excuse to not be winning, as he said his team needs to stop getting in these positions where the referees influence the match.

He said: “We can’t allow ourselves to be in the position were refereeing decisions affect us, we’ve got to kill games off, we’ve got to manage those moments better because we cannot allow referees to make our decision and our history. It’s about us, it’s about our destiny, where we are going, and we can’t let other influences deal with it.”