Bexhill United boss Ryan Light admitted ‘it sticks in the throat’ after his side conceded a late, late equaliser at Eastbourne Town.

The Pirates, eighth in the SCFL premier, would have gone level on points with seventh-placed Town had they held on to the 1-0 lead given them by Stephen Okoh’s first half header.

But Town threw the kitchen sink at Bexhill late on and scrambled in an injury time leveller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light said: “We hadn’t played for two weeks prior to Saturday and that showed in the first half an hour.

Bexhill United took a point from their clash with Eastbourne Town - but it could have been three | Picture: Joe Knight

"We were so far off the pace of the game. We wasted possession time and time again and played very much on the back foot inviting Eastbourne Town forward.

"I think we were fortunate to go in at half time 1-0 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That said I thought we was far better in the second half – we looked a lot sharper and I honestly couldn’t see Eastbourne Town scoring.

"Then came the moment of madness in stoppage time where, looking back at the footage, we should have dealt with the corner much better than we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the balance of the 90 minutes I think a draw was the right result but when you concede an equaliser that late it definitely sticks in the throat, and feels like two points dropped rather than a point gained.”

Bexhill were back in action on Tuesday night at Peacehaven, where they lot 4-1 to their fifth-placed hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad