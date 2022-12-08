'It was a really brilliant goal' - Crawley Town boss reacts to midfielder's stunning strike

Crawley Town Matthew Etherington has praised Jack Powell’s ‘brilliant goal’ to help seal his first win in charge.

Crawley doubled their lead against Swindon Town last Saturday when their midfielder, Powell scored close to the half-way line.

Swindon’s goalkeeper, Sol Brynn played the ball straight into Powell’s path after Aramide Oteh pressed a miss-hit pass for Crawley. With a slight glance towards goal, the former Millwall man looped a shot into the back of the net with the inside of his right boot.

“I was actually thinking could we get one more pass off to then get it into the back of the next,” thought Etherington, just before Powell’s wonder goal. “But he made completely the right decision.

Jack Powell leads the celebrations after his brilliant goal against Swindon Town. Picture by Cory Pickford

“The technique, to actually do it with his side foot with a little bit of fade on it as well was, it was a really brilliant goal.”

Crawley were already ahead thanks to Nick Tsaroulla’s deflected strike in the four minutes before, but Powell’s screamer sealed the first three points under Etherington, who was recently appointed as manager.

“Yeah, he’s got that talent in him,” said Ashley Nadesan, the club’s top scorer this season on Powell’s strike. “He scores outrageous goals in training all the time and he’s just one of those technically able players.”

When asked what’s going through a player’s mind when an opportunity such as Powell’s falls for a player, Nadesan said, “You take it if you see an open goal. But it never ever falls to me like that but hopefully one week it might.”

