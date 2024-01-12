Dominic Di Paola hailed an 'almost perfect night’ for Horsham FC as they secured a Sussex Senior Cup semi-final spot with a thumping 5-1 win at Eastbourne United on Tuesday evening.

The Hornets led 2-0 at the break courtesy of goals from James Hammond and Reece Myles-Meekums. Second half sub Jack Mazzone bagged a six minute hat-trick before Hayden Beaconsfield hit a late consolation for United.

Di Paola said: “It was a really professional performance. It was a tough night. The boys travelled far because most of them aren’t particularly local, and you can almost allow that to impact [your performance].

“It was bitterly cold and windy but the boys attacked the game in the right manner - and it was absolutely the way we had to be.

Jack Mazzone, pictured in action at Hornchurch, grabbed a quickfire hat-trick in Horsham's Sussex Senior Cup demolition of Eastbourne United. Picture by John Lines

“I’ve been there before. You go and play some of these games sometimes and it is tough. I just don’t think we allowed them a second to get in the game.

“It was frustrating to concede the goal we did, but it was almost a perfect night for us.”

Horsham will face Steyning Town in the semis after the Barrowmen beat Burgess Hill Town on penalties.

The Hornets will meet Steyning at Lancing FC’s Culver Road on Tuesday, February 27 at 7.30pm.

Di Paola admitted that match wasn’t at the forefront of his mind. He said: “We’ve got a lot going on before then, but it’s one to look forward to.

“We’ve lost once in 16 cup games. It’s had a massive impact on our league season, but you can’t turn down what we’ve done in the cups this season.

“It’s the third or fourth time I’ve got to a semi-final in this cup. We’ve got to be good on the day. Steyning have beaten Brighton and Burgess Hill in this cup, so they’re on a great run.”

This Saturday marks more Hornets history as they entertain National League North outfit Peterborough Sports in the club’s first-ever match in the last 32 of the FA Trophy.

Horsham have seen off Brightlingsea Regent, Larkhall Athletic, Bracknell Town and AFC Totton to reach this stage of the competition, while the Turbines, who sit 14th in their division, took the scalp of former Football League club Dagenham & Redbridge in the last round.

Di Paola said: “It’s going to be a tough challenge. They’re going to be thinking it’s a really winnable game given that they’re a league above.

“Saturday is obviously going to be a tough game. I know they’re going to be strong and powerful because that’s what all of those teams in that league have got.