Former Portsmouth and Crawley Town goalkeeper Taylor Seymour has announced he has left Horsham FC.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Hornets in December, became a firm fan favourite after a string of excellent goalkeeping performances.

Seymour kept eight clean sheets in 25 appearances for Horsham last season, helping the club achieve it’s highest-ever Isthmian Premier finish and points tally.

Seymour tweeted: “Thankyou @HorshamFC for the last 6/7 months. My time has come to move on.

“To the players, fans and coaching staff i wish you all the best going forward, it was an honour to be apart of the team and club.”

Seymour is the first high-profile player to depart the Camping World Community Stadium this summer.

Manager Dominic Di Paola said the Hornets will begin to announce who make up next season’s squad ‘in July’.