‘It was an honour’ – Former Portsmouth and Crawley Town goalkeeper departs Horsham FC

Former Portsmouth and Crawley Town goalkeeper Taylor Seymour has announced he has left Horsham FC.
By Matt Pole
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:54 BST

The 21-year-old, who joined the Hornets in December, became a firm fan favourite after a string of excellent goalkeeping performances.

Seymour kept eight clean sheets in 25 appearances for Horsham last season, helping the club achieve it’s highest-ever Isthmian Premier finish and points tally.

Seymour tweeted: “Thankyou @HorshamFC for the last 6/7 months. My time has come to move on.

“To the players, fans and coaching staff i wish you all the best going forward, it was an honour to be apart of the team and club.”

Seymour is the first high-profile player to depart the Camping World Community Stadium this summer.

Manager Dominic Di Paola said the Hornets will begin to announce who make up next season’s squad ‘in July’.

Former Portsmouth and Crawley Town goalkeeper Taylor Seymour has announced he has left Horsham FC. Picture by John LinesFormer Portsmouth and Crawley Town goalkeeper Taylor Seymour has announced he has left Horsham FC. Picture by John Lines
