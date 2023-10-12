BREAKING
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead

‘It was far more than football’ – Shaka relishes Seagulls’ Marseille adventure

Horsham Cricket Club’s Chris “Shaka” Shambrook was thrilled to be able to witness Brighton & Hove Albion’s debut away trip in Europe.
By Martin Read
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After returning from Marseille, where Roberto De Zerbi’s side fought back for a 2-2 draw in their second Europa League outing, he told us: “It was a fantastic experience – far more than just football .

"And, after the very shaky start, when we conceded two goals in 90 seconds, we fought back brilliantly in the second half to force a draw, bouncing back from the recent drubbing at Aston Villa.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dedicated Seagulls supporter Shaka was part of a 3,500 contingent of Brighton fans to make the journey. He flew with a stopover in Bordeaux, saying: “There were a some logistical challenges, with massive overkill organisation.

Most Popular
Chris Shambrook and friends on their Europa League trip | Contributed pictureChris Shambrook and friends on their Europa League trip | Contributed picture
Chris Shambrook and friends on their Europa League trip | Contributed picture

See our great gallery of Brighton fans in Marseille.

"But we steered clear of any trouble and came home safe, so it was difficult to be too critical – and, although there were few facilities at the ground, it certainly didn’t in any way detract from the amazing, untreal atmosphere at the Stade Velodrome, where some of the French fans kept dancing throughout the game, seemingly oblivious to the football being played out in front of them.”

Two more European adventures beckon for Albion, with mouthwatering November encounters against Ajax in Amsterdam, followed by a visit to AEK Athens.

Related topics:SeagullsEuropa LeagueEuropeAston Villa