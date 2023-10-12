‘It was far more than football’ – Shaka relishes Seagulls’ Marseille adventure
and live on Freeview channel 276
After returning from Marseille, where Roberto De Zerbi’s side fought back for a 2-2 draw in their second Europa League outing, he told us: “It was a fantastic experience – far more than just football .
"And, after the very shaky start, when we conceded two goals in 90 seconds, we fought back brilliantly in the second half to force a draw, bouncing back from the recent drubbing at Aston Villa.”
Dedicated Seagulls supporter Shaka was part of a 3,500 contingent of Brighton fans to make the journey. He flew with a stopover in Bordeaux, saying: “There were a some logistical challenges, with massive overkill organisation.
"But we steered clear of any trouble and came home safe, so it was difficult to be too critical – and, although there were few facilities at the ground, it certainly didn’t in any way detract from the amazing, untreal atmosphere at the Stade Velodrome, where some of the French fans kept dancing throughout the game, seemingly oblivious to the football being played out in front of them.”
Two more European adventures beckon for Albion, with mouthwatering November encounters against Ajax in Amsterdam, followed by a visit to AEK Athens.