It will be tough deciding Crawley Town's best goal in February, and I can't pick between these two worldies

Crawley Town’s February Goal of the Month competition is going to be pretty competitive.

The month started with Bradley Ibrahim’s stunning 25 yard volley against Wrexham before Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s brilliant double at Bolton. Will Swan’s effort against Bolton wasn’t bad either!

Then against Stevenage, Harry Forster’s thunderbolt elated the fans before Kamari Doyle’s incredible solo effort sealed the win. You can watch those goals here.

And the Swan popped up with an brilliant, outside-of-the-boot curling effort against promotion-chasers Wycombe on Saturday. You can vote on which one is your favourite below – and say why in the comments section below.

Then on Tuesday night, the latest banger came from the right boot of one of Crawley’s defenders. After great work from Hepburn-Murphy, Doyle got the ball and laid it off to Charlie Barker.

The 22-year-old proceeded to lash the ball into the top corner from 18 yards, leaving Sam Tickle in Wycombe’s goal no chance at all. You can see Barker’s stunning strike in the embedded tweet.

If Crawley Town ran a February Goal of the Month competition, it would be reminiscent of Match of the Day’s Goal of the Month competition for December 2006, which included absolute bangers from Frank Lampard, David Bentley, Tom Huddlestone and Didier Drogba. Goal of the season will be an interesting one too, who can forget Tola Showunmi’s effort at Charlton?

For me it’s hard to pick a favourite, but it would be between Ibrahim’s volley – feel free to go back listen to me and Gary Smith commentating on that moment – and Swan’s curling effort. Both were incredible finishes, but Swan’s may edge it because of the technical prowess shown.

But why are Reds scoring so many good goals? After the Wigan game, I asked Rob Elliot. "I don't know. I think to be honest with you, we've had such bad luck,” he said. “I say bad luck, but we've had so many poor decisions and opportunities hitting the post, getting blocked. I think over the course since we've been here, the Reading game for example, you go back there and how we only scored one goal was scary.

“So I think we're probably getting the rewards for consistency. It's nice to see such brilliant goals and it's nice the lads have the confidence to attack it in that way.”

And the former Charlton keeper was delighted for former Addicks defender Barker. "I'm pleased for Charlie because he's everything you want in a footballer and a person, considering where he's come from to where he's been and the amount of games he's had to play. Charlie, every week we think he's going to break down and we're going to have to take him out, but he just keeps going and keeps going and keeps going.

"We have to put him against their best players every time, but he still does it regardless of outcome. So I'm really pleased for him. He deserved that moment. Hopefully we can keep scoring the goals and entertaining.”

Charlie Barker fires home his stunning strike against Wigan on Tuesday night. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

I hope so too Rob. Results haven’t always been what Crawley fans have wanted, but they are being entertained and rarely been treated to such quality of goals.

In my 20-odd years of covering Crawley Town, I remember Goal of the Season votes where nearly every one was a tap-in.

Let’s hope there are a couple more Goal of the Month contenders to come at Blackpool on Saturday – and Goal of the Season contenders which mean Elliot and his troops survive the drop.