It’s a double double for young Faygate footballers

Having already won their A Division they are now cup winners too – securing back-to-back doubles with a 7-0 win over Steyning.

In the beautiful sunshine it was a bright start by both teams who showed no signs of early nerves. However, as the first half progressed it was Faygate who were started to look the most dangerous and they were finally rewarded on 28 minutes when goal machine Phillip Tatum delightfully turned the Steyning centre-half to make it 1-0 with a super finish.

Faygate A under-15s - league and cup winners again

Faygate continued to push forward and two quickfire goals saw them increase their lead to 3-0, substitute Bobby Giltinane pouncing on a defensive error and Tatum adding his second from a free-kick.

They started the second half on the front foot, controlling the play, and the fourth goal soon came – this time from a corner, when midfielder Alfie Knight reacted the quickest to a second ball to score from close range.

Faygate were in full flow, dominating possession and enjoying the occasion, and it wasn’t long before Giltinane got his second, this time with his preferred left foot following a dangerous cross into the box.

Defensive duo Bailey Shorey and Oliver Cowdrey and goalkeeper Zack Robinson were proving too strong as they made sure any counter-attacks from the opposition were taken care of with resolute defending

Sean Murahwa and Bailey Moyo were linking well, and it was the impressive Moyo who added the sixth – when faced one-on-one with the goalkeeper he cheekily chipped the Steyning No1 for a great individual goal.

Faygate saved the best to last: great play down the left involving several players ended in full-back Lucas Potter’s late run into box and pinpoint finish. MoM was full-back Lex Cornish, solid throughout. Faygate finished a memorable season unbeaten.