Former Southampton attacker Paterson joined the Nye Camp aces from Southern Premier Division Gosport Borough two weeks ago but was cup tied so couldn't figure in the superb 2-1 FA Trophy win at Western-super-Mare last week.

Nathan Odokonyero's double ensured safe passage to the second round where Bognor will face Sussex rivals Lewes at the Dripping Pan on November 19.

Bognor celebrate their comeback to win at Weston | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Advertisement Hide Ad

His strikes brought the visitors back in to the tie in North Somerset after they conceded a sloppy goal five minutes in. But Blake's troops rallied after the break and turned in a dazzling display to earn the victory.

Now Paterson is raring to go and Blake says he has been impressed with the goal-getter's application in training. He said: "Matt has shown he has real quality and that is very encouraging for us. He also came with us on the coach to watch the game at Weston and that's great for team spirit.

“Margate have had a mixed season so far but we daren't underestimate them at all. We need to be at our best. This is another test for us and we must hope we can replicate our second half performance at Weston. We were very good in the second half from front to back and fully deserved the win against a very, very good side.

"That’s behind us and we now focus on Saturday. And it gives us options knowing Matt will be involved against Margate, that's for sure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who won't be involved though is Nick Dembele. The popular frontman, who scored four goals in nine starts for the Rocks after joining in the summer from Gosport Borough, has left the club and moved to league leaders Potters Bar Town.

Blake says he wishes the forward all the best going forward. he added: "Nick is a great lad and all at the cub wish him good luck. It's a shame it hasn't worked out for him here but these things happen in football."