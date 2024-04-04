It's an absolute travesty Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has not been nominated for manager of the season - this is why

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He will also be bitterly disappointed – as will a lot of Reds fans – if the Reds don’t make the League Two play-offs now. But one thing Lindsey should be is incredibly proud of the job he has done at Crawley Town this year. And a lot of people – not just people who are interested in Crawley Town – would see him as a candidate for League Two manager of the Year. Everyone except those who have drawn up the shortlist for this EFL award, that is.

Mansfield Town’s Nigel Clough, Crewe’s Lee Bell and MK Dons’ Mike Williamson are the three nominated managers for the annual award. All have done a great job this season, there’s no denying that.

But what Lindsey has done at the Broadfield Stadium is exceptional. Not only has he put them on the verge of an historic first trip to Wembley, he has defied all expectations, he has built a team every Crawley fan can be proud of and he has even made the fans stop chanting about WAGMI United!

After the nominees were announced, Reds fan Carol Bates tweeted: “Someone hasn’t done their research properly. Scott Lindsey missing from that list is a travesty after what he’s done this season with a very small budget etc. when everyone had us relegated. More motivation for Saturday to prove this list was wrong.”

Carol is right, at the start of this season, most ‘experts’ and pundits – and even Reds fans – had Crawley as favourites for the drop. I personally did not think they would get relegated, but saw a tough season ahead and could not envisage where they are now (slap on the wrist for me).

And to be fair, it was easy to see why. After avoiding the drop by three points and summer of signing players from Non League, I suppose you could say it was a fair assessment.

Scott Lindsey, Head Coach of Crawley Town, applauds the fans after his side beat MK Dons 2-1. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

But having spoken to Lindsey during the summer and watching the pre-season friendlies, you sensed an air of confidence from the former Swindon Town boss. Reflecting on conversations I have had with Lindsey, I should have just trusted he could lead this squad into the play-offs. And at this point we should mention his assistant Jamie Day and coaches Carl Laraman and Steve Hale – as well as all the backroom staff, Lindsey will be the first to admit he could not have done it without them.

But when you look at the signings they made over the summer, it’s incredible to think what he has done.

Jay Williams was playing for Brackley Town in National League North last season, he is easily one of the best midfielders in League Two now.

Liam Kelly, arguably Crawley’s player of the season, was relegated from League Two with Rochdale last season. Will Wright, one of Crawley’s most consistent players this campaign, was not wanted by Gillingham.

Klaidi Lolos was playing for Oxford City in National League South, he is probably one of the most exciting talents in League Two.

Harry Forster, signed from Bromley, is pushing fan favourite Nick Tsaroulla for a regular first team position on the left.

Danilo Orsi has been a revelation up front. He never scored more than two goals in a season for an EFL side, he has nearly 20 Reds.

Ade Adeyemo signed from Cray Valley PM, Again a hugely exciting prospect who has made an impact, notably the winner against Notts County recently.

There are some I haven’t mentioned but how Lindsey has made this team of non league and unwanted players into genuine contenders is nothing short of miraculous. They are playing a brand of football that is so pleasing on the eye and fans can be proud of. And it’s not just Lindsey, how Pete Wild has not been recognised for the job he has done at Barrow as well.