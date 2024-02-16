‘It’s been a baptism of fire’ – Eastbourne Borough owner Simon Leslie writes exclusively for us

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But I am writing this first column from my bed! Pneumonia got me: clearly too many cold away trips!

Luckily, we didn’t have to traipse to Taunton last weekend, since the rain got the better of the game. Had this not been called off on Friday morning as we pushed for, it would have cost the club more than £7,500 in coaches, food and hotel costs.

No club can afford to keep losing money, and as a business we are working hard to bridge the gap to break-even. It's a long road, but we are on the right path. Fans sometimes may not realise how expensive it is to run a club - and without us subsidising, it would be in dire straits.

It’s been a tough first season for me, a real baptism of fire! We know the battle for survival will go right to the wire. Yet I am still excited about the remaining 15 games.

We are determined to finish strongly, we’ve got a super fit and focused team now. With eight home games remaining, my call to the town is to get behind us and come and watch all of them.

There are only two home games in February, starting tomorrow (Feb 17) with Chelmsford City's visit, and the following Tuesday night (20) against fellow strugglers Havant. If you have never been to a non-league game, these will whet your appetite and have you hooked.

Deserving loud celebration is Eastbourne Borough's achievement as the first club ever to sell a player from the National League South directly to the Premier League, and we should all be thrilled that it was a local lad, Fletcher Holman, as he was signed by Wolves. We really are doing special things at Priory Lane.

Despite my illness I managed to participate from the bedroom on a Sports Marketing discussion with Pimento, which you can watch on my LinkedIn. It was great to share some of the successes we have had already.

Our partnership deals are being talked about in the marketing circles, and in the media world as genuinely unique and special. It's great working with a global brand like Norwegian Cruise Line, who sponsor the club and the men’s first team kit, and have also supported our Spirit of Football disability team.

Now, Norwegian have very kindly donated a cruise for four. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning, is to post a picture of yourself in the Borough first team kit, with the hashtag #borogram on any social media platform. The best picture will be chosen at the end of the season.

One of our driving objectives is to raise the profile of this wonderful town, and I am delighted we are doing amazing work with local businesses too. Tailoring company Dobell are dressing the players.

Last month, we took a bunch of the first team, looking immaculately smart, to Plumpton Races - our love of sport goes beyond football! I want to support as many local companies as I can, so if you want to raise your profile, do reach out.