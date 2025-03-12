'It's been the story of our season' says Crawley Town boss after Charlton Athletic defeat

Rob Elliot believes Crawley Town's troubles throughout this season have stemmed from giving away easy goals and failing to capitalize on key moments.

Reds were defeated 1-0 by promotion chasers Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night and are now nine points from safety with 10 games to go.

The visitors opened the score on the verge of halftime after a low cross into the box trickled through and landed at the feet of Thierry Small who comfortably moved the ball onto his stronger foot and got a shot at goal.

Despite getting a hand on the strike, Jojo Wollacott couldn’t do enough to keep the ball out of the back of the net and the Addicks went into the break with the lead.

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot is interviewed after the Charlton defeat | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

After a slow start to the second half, Crawley had plenty of opportunities to find an equaliser, with their wide players putting plenty of crosses into the box but nobody could add the finishing touch.

According to Elliot, this has been a recurring theme in matches and cost the Reds all season. “The overriding feeling [in the changing room] is disappointment,” he said. “I think the lads are disappointed because they've given absolutely everything. It was just moments of quality where it could have fallen for us and we’ve given away a poor goal. It's been the story of our season.

“We've conceded poor goals, and that's something that we have to accept. That's what lies in my head. I also think the physicality thing was a problem when we first came in but we've worked hard to get the numbers up to be able to compete at this level.

“We are still probably physically below teams according to the data and that's something we need to reflect on. We need to make sure that we add that to our overall collective of data and recruitment, because this league is so tough physically.

“To have to go up against that, with all the other things that go against us, it's going to be tough.”

However, Elliot has still seen the positives of Reds season and is grateful that the players have continued to give all their effort on the pitch. He said: “As long as the lads are giving everything which they are, and they're showing that by going on the pitch and everything for the club, it's the most important thing.

“It's the most important thing, because there are players out there that will be a huge part of Crawley's future.

“There’s players to be exceptionally proud of and look forward to watching and It's just disappointing when you're going up against what is a very tough league and tougher positions every week.

“When the results don't come, that's when you have to stay true and keep doing the right things, because eventually that will get you where you want to be.”