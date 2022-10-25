With Premier Division pacesetters Rye Town in cup action, Bexhill joined them on 15 points with a narrow 4-3 win away to Robertsbridge United.

Tommy Whelan got a hat-trick and Adam Sully claimed the other for Bexhill, who have a slightly inferior goal difference to Rye's and have played a game more. Guy Ballard's double and one from Lewis Chapman almost earned Robertsbridge their first point of the season.

Third-placed Crowhurst suffered another setback in their quest to go one better than last term's runners-up finish as they were beaten 3-2 away to Rock-a-Nore.

It's tight at the top of the East Sussex League

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crows have now lost three successive games and trail Rye by six points having played twice more, while the Rocks are up to fifth.

Reece Johnson - against his former club - and Harry Loates struck for Crowhurst, but it was Rock-a-Nore who came out on top.

Punnetts Town went fourth - level on points with Crowhurst, but with two games in hand - after winning 3-2 for the second successive weekend, this time at home to Bexhill AAC.

Craig Norman, Tristan Jarvis and Jamie Salvidge netted for Punnetts, while Ben Barton's brace for AAC took his tally to six in two outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was honours even in the clash of Division One's top two as SC Pass+Move Arrows and The JC Tackleway fought out a 2-2 draw.

The result means Pass+Move continue to lead the way on goal difference, albeit having played a match more than Tackleway, whose 100 percent record has come to an end.

The goals of Frazer Discala and Jonjo Wright for the Arrows were matched by Kale Hakos and Nathan Bossom for Tackleway.

Sixth-placed Battle Town II enjoyed a 2-0 success away to South Coast Athletico via second-half strikes by Finlay Garlick and Ryan Souter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match between fifth-placed Wadhurst United and fourth-placed AFC Jesters was cancelled.

Hollington United II were denied the chance to go top of Division Two after their encounter away to Hooe was abandoned.

Peche Hill Select joined second-placed Hollington and leaders Ninfield on 11 points, albeit having played once more, by virtue of a 2-1 triumph at home to Sedlescombe Rangers II. Christy Walder got the goal for 10-man Rangers.

Fourth-placed Victoria Baptists moved within a point of the leading trio on the back of a 7-3 win at home to SC Pass+Move Arrows II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Smith plundered a hat-trick, James Bellett bagged a brace and Joshua MacDonald also netted for Victoria, while Callum Brand, Kelvin Lowes and Hayden Phillips notched for the Arrows.

Bexhill Rovers jumped up four positions from bottom to sixth after they too scored seven, running out 7-1 victors at home to Icklesham Casuals.

Marcus Powell-Cullingford led the way with a hat-trick, Iain Steuart-Pownall got two, and Luke Alais and Adam Beeching chipped in with one apiece as Rovers made it back-to-back league wins. George Barrow supplied Icklesham's lone response.

Division Three top dogs Herstmonceux dropped points for the second game running, drawing 4-4 in an eight-goal thriller at home to Rye Town II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strikes by Ryan Arnott, Sam Ellis, Robbie Hodgson and Charlie Shearing for the leaders were equalled by two apiece from Rob Levett and Ryan Dowdeswell for Rye.

Herstmonceux are now a point clear of second-placed Crowhurst II, who were in cup action, but have played twice more.

Fourth-placed Rye have picked up seven points from their last three outings, scoring 13 goals in the process.

Parkfield climbed two spots to third after a goal in either half earned them a 2-0 success at home to Westfield III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marley Jesson netted both goals for Parkfield, who are now just three points adrift of Herstmonceux having played one fewer fixture.

Sovereign Saints II advanced from seventh to fifth after triumphing by the odd goal in seven away to Bexhill AAC II.

The finishing of Bobby Allen, Nick Barden, Luke Maglennon and Shayan Sharifi got Saints back to winning ways after four matches without a victory, including back-to-back 1-1 draws.

The unfortunate Charlie Morgan blasted a hat-trick for AAC, yet still ended up on the losing side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcroft Park Rangers II preserved their four-point cushion at the summit of Division Four thanks to a 6-1 success at home to SC Pass+Move Arrows III.

James Burnett's double, and one apiece from Mark Hedges, Charles Fairweather, Daniel Welch and Steven Cherryman took Welcroft up to 19 points from a possible 21.

Second-placed Battle Town III kept themselves in touch, but were made to work for their 2-1 triumph at home to Hastings Athletic.

Nathan Dolby and Brandon Darch proved just enough for Battle in a clash which finished 10-a-side. Joel Hennessy was on the scoresheet for Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westfield II and Sidley United will meet in the quarter-finals of the ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup after progressing from their respective first-round ties.

Sidley hit six for the second consecutive weekend as they ran out resounding 6-0 winners away to Hawkhurst United in a competition for Premier Division clubs only.

Logan Copley (2), Andy Atkin, Lewis Wade and William Witham were among the scorers for a resurgent Sidley.

Westfield came through a far closer affair, emerging 4-3 victors after extra-time at home to St Leonards Social.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baxter Orchard's brace, and one each by Steffan Davies and Aydin Janes gave Westfield the edge. Antony Atkin, Luca Cavalli and Che Davis were Social's scorers.

Two Sam Hesmer goals and one from Bradley Sayer secured a 3-1 success for Rye Town at home to Crowhurst II in the Macron Store Hastings Cup. Anton Neil replied.

Both teams have won all five of their league matches so far this campaign, Rye in the Premier Division and Crowhurst in Division Three.

Six teams booked their places in the quarter-finals of the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Three side Ticehurst were the biggest winners, triumphing 8-2 at home to Division Four outfit Robertsbridge United II.

Six of Ticehurst's goals were scored by substitutes. Joe Kennard came off the bench to claim a hat-trick, fellow replacement Darren Nicol got two, as did George Brown, and Benjamin Hodges also netted. James Hopkinson and Tommy Moyce were on target for the Bridge.

Division Three also overcame Division Four as Mountfield United prevailed 5-2 away to The JC Tackleway II.

Jordan Brindley's hat-trick and two from Jan Kucera did the damage for Mountfield, despite Tom Alexander and George Brooks hitting the target for Tackleway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catsfield, of Division Three, sprung something of a surprise by getting the better of Division Two team Northiam 75 on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

Jacob Jones, Peter Rollison and Tom Andrew found the net for Catsfield during the game itself, while Emile Tambeh and Jordan Turner were among the Northiam scorers.

Another Division Three side, Orington, edged through away to Westfield IV, from Division Four.

The goals of Scott Brunton and Marc Selby proved just sufficient for Orington to pip a Westfield outfit whose strike came from Reuben Webbe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandhurst made it five wins out of six in all competitions so far this season with a 3-1 victory in an all-Division One affair away to Little Common II.

Two more goals from the prolific James Found helped get the job done for the Kent outfit, despite Attilio Field registering for Common.

And a solitary Chris Ford goal was enough for Sedlescombe Rangers Development to prevail away to Division Four rivals Burwash.

The quarter-final draw has Catsfield at home to Mountfield, Sandhurst away to SC Pass+Move Arrows III, Orington travelling to Hawkhurst United II and Ticehurst entertaining Sedlescombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Rye Town 5-15 (+10 goal difference), Bexhill Town 6-15 (+8), Crowhurst 7-9 (+6), Punnetts Town 5-9 (0), Rock-a-Nore* 7-8 (+1), Westfield II 4-7 (-1), Hawkhurst United 5-7 (-2), St Leonards Social 3-6 (-1), Sidley United* 5-5 (-5), Bexhill AAC 5-3 (-2), Robertsbridge United 6-0 (-19). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass+Move Arrows 6-13 (+14), The JC Tackleway 5-13 (+14), Sandhurst 5-12 (+5), AFC Jesters 6-9 (-1), Wadhurst United 5-7 (+3), Battle Town II 5-7 (0), South Coast Athletico 6-3 (-14), Little Common II 6-0 (-21).

Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 5-11 (+6), Hollington United II 5-11 (+6), Peche Hill Select 6-11 (+1), Victoria Baptists 5-10 (+9), Northiam 75 5-6 (+4), Bexhill Rovers 5-6 (0), Hooe 4-6 (-4), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 6-6 (-6), Icklesham Casuals 6-4 (-13), Sedlescombe Rangers II 5-3 (-3).

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 7-16 (+15), Crowhurst II 5-15 (+12), Parkfield 6-13 (+2), Rye Town II* 7-11 (0), Sovereign Saints II 7-11 (-1), Bexhill AAC II 6-10 (+1), Orington 5-9 (+3), Ticehurst* 5-6 (+7), Catsfield 5-4 (-9), Mountfield United 5-3 (-2), Hastings Comets 6-2 (-11), Westfield III 6-0 (-17). * = points adjusted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 7-19 (+21), Battle Town III 7-15 (+12), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 5-12 (+5), Westfield IV 5-9 (+4), Burwash 6-9 (+4), Robertsbridge United II 6-9 (-1), Hawkhurst United II 6-7 (-10), SC Pass+Move Arrows III 7-6 (-14), The JC Tackleway II 6-4 (-3), Hastings Athletic 7-1 (-18).

Saturday October 29 fixtures (kick-off 3pm unless stated) - Premier Division: Punnetts Town v Hawkhurst United, Robertsbridge United v Rock-a-Nore, Sidley United v Bexhill AAC, St Leonards Social v Westfield II.

Division 1: AFC Jesters v South Coast Athletico, Battle Town II v The JC Tackleway.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v SC Pass+Move Arrows II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup, 1st round (2.30pm): Rye Town v Bexhill Town.

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup, 1st round (2.30pm): Icklesham Casuals v Ninfield, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Wadhurst United. 2nd round: Hollington United II v Little Common II, Sandhurst v Hooe, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Peche Hill Select, Victoria Baptists v Northiam 75.