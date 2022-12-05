Edit Account-Sign Out
It’s Brighton and Hove Albion v Burgess Hill in the Sussex Senior Cup

Holders Brighton and & Hove Albion U23s will play Burgess Hill Town in the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

By Steve Bone
7 hours ago

Eastbourne Borough will visit Bognor and last year’s losing finalists Worthing will make the short trip to Lancing in other notable ties.

The draw was hosted by BBC Sussex’s Kevin Anderson, with Ken Benham, Susses FA Chief Executive, drawing the home teams, and Brian Shacklock, SCFA Stadium Supervisor, drawing the away teams.

The following ties were drawn:

BBC Sussex’s Kevin Anderson, centre, with Ken Benham, SCFA Chief Executive, left, and Brian Shacklock, SCFA Stadium Supervisor | Picture: Sussex County FA
Hassocks or Eastbourne Town vs. Bexhill UnitedPeacehaven & Telscombe vs. Crowborough AthleticMidhurst & Easebourne or Eastbourne United Association vs. Hastings UnitedBognor Regis Town vs. Eastbourne BoroughLancing vs. WorthingHorsham vs. NewhavenBrighton & Hove Albion vs. Burgess Hill TownLittlehampton Town vs. Billingshurst or Arundel

Fixtures should be played on or before Wednesday 21 December – though with a number of second round ties still to be played, it is expected some third round matches may not be possible to squeeze in before Christmas.

