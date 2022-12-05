Holders Brighton and & Hove Albion U23s will play Burgess Hill Town in the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Eastbourne Borough will visit Bognor and last year’s losing finalists Worthing will make the short trip to Lancing in other notable ties.

The draw was hosted by BBC Sussex’s Kevin Anderson, with Ken Benham, Susses FA Chief Executive, drawing the home teams, and Brian Shacklock, SCFA Stadium Supervisor, drawing the away teams.

The following ties were drawn:

BBC Sussex’s Kevin Anderson, centre, with Ken Benham, SCFA Chief Executive, left, and Brian Shacklock, SCFA Stadium Supervisor | Picture: Sussex County FA

Hassocks or Eastbourne Town vs. Bexhill UnitedPeacehaven & Telscombe vs. Crowborough AthleticMidhurst & Easebourne or Eastbourne United Association vs. Hastings UnitedBognor Regis Town vs. Eastbourne BoroughLancing vs. WorthingHorsham vs. NewhavenBrighton & Hove Albion vs. Burgess Hill TownLittlehampton Town vs. Billingshurst or Arundel