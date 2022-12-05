Eastbourne Borough will visit Bognor and last year’s losing finalists Worthing will make the short trip to Lancing in other notable ties.
The draw was hosted by BBC Sussex’s Kevin Anderson, with Ken Benham, Susses FA Chief Executive, drawing the home teams, and Brian Shacklock, SCFA Stadium Supervisor, drawing the away teams.
The following ties were drawn:
Hassocks or Eastbourne Town vs. Bexhill UnitedPeacehaven & Telscombe vs. Crowborough AthleticMidhurst & Easebourne or Eastbourne United Association vs. Hastings UnitedBognor Regis Town vs. Eastbourne BoroughLancing vs. WorthingHorsham vs. NewhavenBrighton & Hove Albion vs. Burgess Hill TownLittlehampton Town vs. Billingshurst or Arundel
Fixtures should be played on or before Wednesday 21 December – though with a number of second round ties still to be played, it is expected some third round matches may not be possible to squeeze in before Christmas.